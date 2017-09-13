Day At The Track

Field set for $500,000 Shes A Great Lady

06:50 AM 13 Sep 2017 NZST
Come See The Show, Harness Racing
Come See The Show
Chris Gooden Photo

CAMPBELLVILLE, September 12 - The entry box closed Tuesday morning at Mohawk for the Shes A Great Lady Stakes with eight harness racing two-year-old pacing fillies entered.

Eliminations are not necessary; therefore, all eight fillies advance directly to the $500,000 Shes A Great Lady final on Saturday, September 23.

The draw for the $500,000 final will take place on Saturday evening (September 18) at Mohawk. All starters in major stakes finals at Mohawk and Woodbine receive purse money.

Here is the field for the $500,000 Shes A Great Lady in alphabetical order.

Come See The Show by Somebeacsomewhere

Kendall Seelster by Shadow Play

Kissin In The Sand by Somebeacsomewhere

Percy Blue Chip by Shadow Play

Pueblo Bluechip by American Ideal

Sidewalk Dancer by A Rocknroll Dance

Twin B Peaches by Betterthancheddar

Youaremycandygirl by American Ideal

The entry box also closed Tuesday for the Metro Pace with 25 two-year-old pacing colts and geldings entered. A total of three Metro eliminations will take place this Saturday, with the draw released later this afternoon.

Mark McKelvie

