Field set for 400,000€ Prix de Paris

03:30 AM 26 Feb 2021 NZDT
The field was set this day for Sunday’s Gr. I International Prix de Paris at Paris-Vincennes, the marathon race, for a purse of 400,000€ and raced over 4150 meters (nearly 2.5 miles).

Davidson du Pont, Bahia Quesnot and Delia du Pommereux are the headliners in the 15 horse lineup. Sebastien Guarato and Jean Michel Bazire have each entered two race participants.

Guarato’s Face Time Bourbon opted out and is being pointed toward the March 6 Prix Selection at Vincennes that carries a 200,000€ and is raced over 2200 meters distrance handicap for four to six year-olds. LeTrot held it pre-race press event this morning with a number of trainer participants on hand.

 

Pierre VercruysseJunior Guelpa

The Prix de Paris, established in 1962, has a storied history and represents the third leg of the FR Triple Crown during the Vincennes Winter Meet.

The fastest winner was Up And Quick with a 1.13.8kr score over 4150 meters in 2014. The race distance was lengthened from 3200 meters to its current 4150 meters in 1994.

There have been several three-time race winners – Jardy, Vourasie, Bellino II and five double-winners – Belina Josselyn, Up And Quick, Eleazar, Une de Mai and Querido II. There have been two American-bred winners, both after export, Apex Hanover in 1965 with Maria Burdova up and Timothy T in 1974. These were then owned in Russia and Italy.

by Thomas H Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

