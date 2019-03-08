Day At The Track

Field set for Grand Criterium de Vitesse

08:56 AM 08 Mar 2019 NZDT
Bleu Ciel, harness racing
Bleu Ciel
Le Trot Photo

March 6, 2019 - This day’s Quinte+ race of the day was the first leg of the Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf (purse 85,000€, 2900 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) at Amiens, with victory earned by 8.1/1 Bleu Ciel (8g Milord Drill-Quelle Action) with Adrien Lamy aboard for breeder/owner/trainer Mme. Jean Morice.

The winner recorded his 13th career win in 78 appearances and increased his life earnings to 295,650€.

The 1.8/1 favorite Cadix (7f Ready Cash-Mazurka) was second for trainer/driver Alain Laurent and Ecurie Cheffreville.

Third was 7/1 Diego du Guelier (6m Kepler-Ophelie la Garenne) for Mathieu Mottier and his owner/trainer Dominique Mottier.

17/1 Beerscott and 9/1 Cyriel d’Atom completed the top five and the exact order Q+ 2€ winning tickets returned 10,400.20€.

The Q+ pool was 3,766,480€ and the race total pools, including Q+, exceeded 8,240,000€.

The field is now set for the Gr. I UET Masters Series Grand Criterium du Vitesse, to be held at Cagnes sur Mer on March 10. Readly Express drew post one with Bjorn Goop to drive for trainer Timo Nurmos. Bold Eagle drew post seven with regular pilot Franck Nivard aboard. Speed weekend begins Saturday with five races scheduled over the 1609 meters distance, unusual in France. The lineup follows for the Grand Criterium of Speed:

C6 - GRAND CRITERIUM DE VITESSE NICE-MATIN 170 000€

The speed record for the race was lowered in 2018 by Bold Eagle to 1.08.9kr as he defeated Billie de Montfort and Dijon (both starters in the 2019 edition), besting the 1.09.5kr record set in 2017 by Timoko at 1.09.5kr, that was the fourth win of this classic by the great Timoko.

Thomas H. Hicks

