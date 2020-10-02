Day At The Track

Field set for Vincennes Grand Prix UET

02:10 AM 02 Oct 2020 NZDT
Ecurie D, harness racing
Ecurie D in prior win
AGT photo

The eliminations complete, the harness racing field is set for the October 16th Grand Prix UET to be held at Paris-Vincennes (below)

UET GP starters (2100 meters autostart, Vincennes
1.Power
2. Gu of Heir
3. Gotland
4. Aetos Kronos
5. Ecurie D
6.Gallant Way
7.Golden Bridge
8.Green Grass
9.Gus Mearas
10.Ubiquarian Face
11. Ultion Face
12-Gully

The recent elims in Sweden on September 27 yielded impressive wins by Ecurie D (4m Infinitif-To Soon-Muscles Yankee) in 1.11.7kr with Bjorn Goop aboard for trainer Frode Hamre.

This Jean Pierre Dubois bred colt is owned by Global Glide/Repair Center and he now shows 13 career victories in 14 starts for 2,795,625SEK earned; and by Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle-Will Of A Woman-Muscles Yankee). Aetos Kronos was a tough winner for Magnus A. Djuse, trainer Jerry Riordan and owners Team Snyder/Aetos Dios timed in 1.11.6kr, his 10th win in 24 career starts for 6,167,650SEK earned. Recaps of these important races follows:

Ecurie D

Ecurie D easy winner

Aetos Kronos

Aetos Kronos

On the same Solvalla card Missle Hill (5m Muscle Hill-India Hall-Garland Lobell) was the winner of the Gr. I International Frances Bulwarks (750,000SEK first prize) clocked in 1.10.8kr with Per Lennartsson up for trainer Daniel Reden. He defeated Double Exposure and Racing Mange to record his seventh 2020 win in ten starts and his 13th career victory in 45 appearances for 4,803,230SEK earned.

Missle Hill

On the same day at Vincennes was the Gr. I monte Prix des Elites (purse 170,000€, 2150 meters voltstart distance handicap for three through five year olds). Here the 2.3/1 Feeling Cash (5m Ready Cash-Royale Star) scored in 1.10.6kr for jockey Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner.

He won for the 10th time in his career now for 1,040,410€ earned. 3.1/1 Flamme du Goutier (5f Ready Cash-Utopie du Goutier) was second for Antoine Wiels, trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and Ecurie Saint Martin. 8.4/1 Fado du Chene (5m Singalo-Star du Chene) was third for P.Ph. Ploquin. All of these were handicapped 50 meters.

Feeling Cash

ATG, Solvalla.se,LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

