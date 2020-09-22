Day At The Track

Field set for inaugural Mohawk Million

05:08 AM 22 Sep 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
MOHAWK MILLION LOGO FINAL-01.png MOHAWK MILLION WORDMARK LOGO 1-01.jpg
MILTON, ON - September 21, 2020 - The harness racing field for the inaugural Mohawk Million is set with each of the nine slot owners declaring a horse to race in their slot prior to Monday's noon deadline.

The $1 million (USD) race for two-year-old trotters will take place this Saturday (September 26) at Woodbine Mohawk Park with a full field of 10 lining up. The Mohawk Million follows a buy-in formula with nine slots in the race sold earlier this year for $110,000 (USD) each. The tenth and final slot was awarded to the winner of the William Wellwood Memorial, On A Streak.

Each of the nine slots sold were considered an entity that could be sold, traded or leased. All nine slot owners have retained their slots with several opting to privately negotiate a deal to have a horse they do not own compete in their slot.

The field for the Mohawk Million is listed below by slot owner name.

Slot Owner: Brad Grant
Horse: Venerate
Owner: Pinske Stables and Andy Miller Stable Inc.
Trainer: Julie Miller

Slot Owner: Courant Inc.
Horse: Iznogoud AM S
Owner: Courant Inc.
Trainer: Marcus Melander

Slot Owner: Determination
Horse: Donna Soprano (Filly)
Owner: Determination
Trainer: Luc Blais

Slot Owner: Diamond Creek Racing
Horse: Altar (Filly)
Owner: Diamond Creek Racing
Trainer: Per Engblom

Slot Owner: Dreamland Farms
Horse: Full Of Muscles
Owner: Farhi Standardbreds Corp.
Trainer: Brad Maxwell

Slot Owner: Fashion Farms
Horse: Bravado Fashion
Owner: Fashion Farms LLC.
Trainer: Jim Campbell

Slot Owner: Glengate Farms
Horse: Warrawee Whisper
Owner: Mark Steacy, Natasha Rivest, Stephen Klunowski and Dr. Michael Wilson
Trainer: Shawn Steacy

Slot Owner: Jeffrey Snyder
Horse: Tokyo Seelster
Owner: Michael Sergi, Sam Sergi and Braveheart Racing
Trainer: Richard Moreau

Slot Owner: John Fielding
Horse: Insta Glam (Filly)
Owner: Goran Falk and Christina Takter
Trainer: Nancy Takter

Wellwood Winner Slot
Horse: On A Streak
Owner: Determination
Trainer: Luc Blais

The post-position draw for the Mohawk Million will take place this evening at 6:20 p.m. The draw will be part of the Woodbine Racing Live simulcast show prior to Monday evening's card of live racing.

Mark McKelvie will host this evening's Mohawk Million coverage on Woodbine Racing Live. This evening's festivities include a message from Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, a closer look at each horse in the field and the post-position draw with Scott McKelvie, Race Secretary for Mohawk Park.

The draw can be seen live on multiple platforms, including Woodbine Mohawk Park's website, Facebook, HPIbet, HPItv and all distributors carrying Woodbine's simulcast signal.

The $1 million Mohawk Park is the main event of Canada's richest night of harness racing. The Mohawk Million card also includes the $720,000 Metro Pace, $455,000 Shes A Great Lady and $215,000 Milton Stakes.

Post time for Saturday's rich card is 7 p.m.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 



 
 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Owners, Trainers, Drivers will pay federal legislation
22-Sep-2020 08:09 AM NZST
14 to battle in $559,000 Little Brown Jug
22-Sep-2020 04:09 AM NZST
Jugette headlined by unbeaten Party Girl Hill
22-Sep-2020 04:09 AM NZST
Night of Champions closes Hawthorne meet
22-Sep-2020 04:09 AM NZST
DSBF 2-year-old stakes at Harrington
22-Sep-2020 03:09 AM NZST
Track record tied at Gratz (PA) Fair
22-Sep-2020 02:09 AM NZST
Gail D. Conte, 65, dies
21-Sep-2020 14:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News