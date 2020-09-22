Field set for inaugural Mohawk Million

MILTON, ON - September 21, 2020 - The harness racing field for the inaugural Mohawk Million is set with each of the nine slot owners declaring a horse to race in their slot prior to Monday's noon deadline.

The $1 million (USD) race for two-year-old trotters will take place this Saturday (September 26) at Woodbine Mohawk Park with a full field of 10 lining up. The Mohawk Million follows a buy-in formula with nine slots in the race sold earlier this year for $110,000 (USD) each. The tenth and final slot was awarded to the winner of the William Wellwood Memorial, On A Streak.

Each of the nine slots sold were considered an entity that could be sold, traded or leased. All nine slot owners have retained their slots with several opting to privately negotiate a deal to have a horse they do not own compete in their slot.

The field for the Mohawk Million is listed below by slot owner name.

Slot Owner: Brad Grant

Horse: Venerate

Owner: Pinske Stables and Andy Miller Stable Inc.

Trainer: Julie Miller

Slot Owner: Courant Inc.

Horse: Iznogoud AM S

Owner: Courant Inc.

Trainer: Marcus Melander

Slot Owner: Determination

Horse: Donna Soprano (Filly)

Owner: Determination

Trainer: Luc Blais

Slot Owner: Diamond Creek Racing

Horse: Altar (Filly)

Owner: Diamond Creek Racing

Trainer: Per Engblom

Slot Owner: Dreamland Farms

Horse: Full Of Muscles

Owner: Farhi Standardbreds Corp.

Trainer: Brad Maxwell

Slot Owner: Fashion Farms

Horse: Bravado Fashion

Owner: Fashion Farms LLC.

Trainer: Jim Campbell

Slot Owner: Glengate Farms

Horse: Warrawee Whisper

Owner: Mark Steacy, Natasha Rivest, Stephen Klunowski and Dr. Michael Wilson

Trainer: Shawn Steacy

Slot Owner: Jeffrey Snyder

Horse: Tokyo Seelster

Owner: Michael Sergi, Sam Sergi and Braveheart Racing

Trainer: Richard Moreau

Slot Owner: John Fielding

Horse: Insta Glam (Filly)

Owner: Goran Falk and Christina Takter

Trainer: Nancy Takter

Wellwood Winner Slot

Horse: On A Streak

Owner: Determination

Trainer: Luc Blais

The post-position draw for the Mohawk Million will take place this evening at 6:20 p.m. The draw will be part of the Woodbine Racing Live simulcast show prior to Monday evening's card of live racing.

Mark McKelvie will host this evening's Mohawk Million coverage on Woodbine Racing Live. This evening's festivities include a message from Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, a closer look at each horse in the field and the post-position draw with Scott McKelvie, Race Secretary for Mohawk Park.

The draw can be seen live on multiple platforms, including Woodbine Mohawk Park's website, Facebook, HPIbet, HPItv and all distributors carrying Woodbine's simulcast signal.

The $1 million Mohawk Park is the main event of Canada's richest night of harness racing. The Mohawk Million card also includes the $720,000 Metro Pace, $455,000 Shes A Great Lady and $215,000 Milton Stakes.

Post time for Saturday's rich card is 7 p.m.