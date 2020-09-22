Field set for inaugural Mohawk Million

The $1 million (USD) race for two-year-old trotters will take place this Saturday (September 26) at Woodbine Mohawk Park with a full field of 10 lining up. The Mohawk Million follows a buy-in formula with nine slots in the race sold earlier this year for $110,000 (USD) each. The tenth and final slot was awarded to the winner of the William Wellwood Memorial, On A Streak.
Each of the nine slots sold were considered an entity that could be sold, traded or leased. All nine slot owners have retained their slots with several opting to privately negotiate a deal to have a horse they do not own compete in their slot.
The field for the Mohawk Million is listed below by slot owner name.
Slot Owner: Brad Grant
Horse: Venerate
Owner: Pinske Stables and Andy Miller Stable Inc.
Trainer: Julie Miller
Slot Owner: Courant Inc.
Horse: Iznogoud AM S
Owner: Courant Inc.
Trainer: Marcus Melander
Slot Owner: Determination
Horse: Donna Soprano (Filly)
Owner: Determination
Trainer: Luc Blais
Slot Owner: Diamond Creek Racing
Horse: Altar (Filly)
Owner: Diamond Creek Racing
Trainer: Per Engblom
Slot Owner: Dreamland Farms
Horse: Full Of Muscles
Owner: Farhi Standardbreds Corp.
Trainer: Brad Maxwell
Slot Owner: Fashion Farms
Horse: Bravado Fashion
Owner: Fashion Farms LLC.
Trainer: Jim Campbell
Slot Owner: Glengate Farms
Horse: Warrawee Whisper
Owner: Mark Steacy, Natasha Rivest, Stephen Klunowski and Dr. Michael Wilson
Trainer: Shawn Steacy
Slot Owner: Jeffrey Snyder
Horse: Tokyo Seelster
Owner: Michael Sergi, Sam Sergi and Braveheart Racing
Trainer: Richard Moreau
Slot Owner: John Fielding
Horse: Insta Glam (Filly)
Owner: Goran Falk and Christina Takter
Trainer: Nancy Takter
Wellwood Winner Slot
Horse: On A Streak
Owner: Determination
Trainer: Luc Blais
The post-position draw for the Mohawk Million will take place this evening at 6:20 p.m. The draw will be part of the Woodbine Racing Live simulcast show prior to Monday evening's card of live racing.
Mark McKelvie will host this evening's Mohawk Million coverage on Woodbine Racing Live. This evening's festivities include a message from Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, a closer look at each horse in the field and the post-position draw with Scott McKelvie, Race Secretary for Mohawk Park.
The draw can be seen live on multiple platforms, including Woodbine Mohawk Park's website, Facebook, HPIbet, HPItv and all distributors carrying Woodbine's simulcast signal.
The $1 million Mohawk Park is the main event of Canada's richest night of harness racing. The Mohawk Million card also includes the $720,000 Metro Pace, $455,000 Shes A Great Lady and $215,000 Milton Stakes.
Post time for Saturday's rich card is 7 p.m.
by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment