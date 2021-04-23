Fifth straight for Racine Bell

Racine Bell didn't miss a beat after skipping a week, winning the Thursday, Apr. 22 Yonkers Raceway $33,000 Open Handicap Pace in a front-end harness racing romp.

Brian Sears sent her away sharply from post eight on the far outside, going three-wide into the turn and taking the lead as they straightened onto the backstretch. Racine Bell set opening panels of :27 and :57.3 and kicked away at three-quarters in 1:23.2, opening up a large gap at the head of the stretch.

Sears put the whip away going to the finish as Racine Bell secured a two-length victory in 1:52.2. Bronskimackenzie A (Todd McCarthy) circled from well back to take second, and Jewels Forreal (Scott Zeron) got up for show.

RACINE BELL REPLAY

Racine Bell is now 15-for-31 lifetime with just shy of $340,000 in earnings for Chris Lawton of Vernon and Dale Lawton of Verona. David Dewhurst trains the four-year-old So Surreal mare. The horse paid $3.50 to win.

Yonkers Raceway is back in action on Friday, Apr. 23 with a nine race card starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.