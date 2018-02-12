Fight to stop homes on harness racing land

A new action group is fighting plans to build 300 homes at Globe Derby Park.

Resident Des Nolan, who owns a business selling horse supplies in Globe Derby Park, has rallied more than 100 supporters and racing club members in a bid to prevent a large section of harness racing land being used for housing.

In December, the South Australian Harness Racing Club voted to sell off 70 per cent of Globe Derby Park to investment company GIC.

Club president Richard Miller said this would secure the long-term future of harness racing.

But Mr Nolan and his action group disagree.

“I have mass concerns with the sale,” he said last week.

“If we lose this, it will be the end of horse-keeping in Globe Derby Park and where will all these people go to keep their horses?

“The community was behind the South Australian Harness Racing Club developing along Port Wakefield Rd ... but now what they want to do is develop all the way along Globe Derby Drive, down Trotters Drive and into Alabar Crescent and put in 300 homes.”

Mr Nolan has launched an online petition that last week had attracted close to 400 signatures – and is now trying to collect another 100 by doorknocking the neighbourhood.

The petition will be presented to Salisbury Council and the State Government in an attempt to prevent rezoning.

A GIC spokeswoman could not confirm whether there was a plan to build 300 new homes at the site, saying it was early days for the project and “there are still a number of processes, procedures and community consultation that will need to be overseen and managed”.

“The vision for the final product will encapsulate a happy, thriving, and open community for families and existing residents in the area,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr Miller said the harness racing club would ensure local trainers to the west of Globe Derby Park would continue to have safe access to the track and facilities.

“We will be giving the local community the opportunity to hear more about our plans in the near future,” he said.

Ashleigh Pisani, Northern Weekly Messenger

Reprinted withg permission of The Advertiser