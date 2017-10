€80,000 Prix Louis Cauchois at Vincennes

October 27, 2017 - Tonight’s Paris-Vincennes harness racing program was highlighted by three groupe contests, the first of which was the Prix Louis Cauchois (Gr. III, purse €80,000, 2200 meters, 10 starters). The 50.4/1 winner was File Gin (2m Repeat Love -Toscara Pellois) timed in 1.16.kr and reined by Guillermo Roig-Balaguer for owner/breeder Philippe Levy. Second was the 4/5 favorite Fleirel Vedaquais (2m Sam Bourbon -Spandelle) driven by Eric Raffin for owner/trainer Eric Raffin. Third finishing was 4.3/1 Fric du Chene (2m Nobody du Chene -Oseille du Chene) handled by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Jerome LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj.

File Gin

The Gr. III Prix Pierre Van Troyen (purse €80,000, 2850 meters, nine starters) went to 7.9/1 Cathy A Quira (5f Password -Quira des Jasquets) reined by Jean-Philippe Monclin for trainer Jarmo Niskanen. 6.7/1 Delia du Pommereux (4f Niky -Noune du Pommereux) took second for trainer/driver Sylvain Roger. 6.8/1 Calencia (5f Quaker Jet -Olencia) was home third with Eric Raffin up for Alphonse Vanberghen the trainer/owner. Fourth was Calencia’s younger half sister Dalencia (4f Perlando-Olencia) driven by Pierre Vercruysse.

The Gr. III Prix Gisella (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, seven starters) was the final groupe test of the evening and the winner was 4.4/1 Enino du Pommereux (3m Coktail Jet -Nouve du Pommereux) with Franck Ouvrie up for owner Noel Lolic. 14.7/1 Eroling du Mesle (3m Rolling d’Heripre -Jania de Noyer) was home second for Pierre Belloche and 6.4/1 Echo de Larre (3m Echo -Sonnette Mika) was third for Sylvain Roger.

Thomas H. Hicks