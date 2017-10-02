Filibuster Hanover bests Huntsville in Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, KY-- Drafting in the pocket, Filibuster Hanover angled off the rail into the stretch, outsprinting pacesetter Huntsville to take the second of three harness racing divisions of the $220,200 Somebeachsomewhere Bluegrass Three-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace, presented by the Somebeachsomewhere Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farms, by a neck in 1:48.4 on Sunday, October 1 at The Red Mile.

Sitting while Huntsville put up uncontested fractions of :27.2, :54.3, and 1:22, Filibuster Hanover had room to move off the rail as Ocean Colony, two lengths off the leader in third, faded from a far-turn bid first over. Drawing alongside the odds-on favorite into the eighth pole, Filibuster Hanover took over command in the final strides, narrowly beating Huntsville as the second favorite while Ocean Colony finished three-lengths back in third.

Owned by Burke Racing Stable, Jerry and Theresa Silva Stable, and Weaver Bruscemi, Filibuster Hanover, by Somebeachsomewhere out of the Western Hanover mare Fashion Ecstasy, won his sixth race in 28 starts, earning $669,958. Trained by Ron Burke and driven by Yannick Gingras, he paid $4.80 to win.

Mike's Z Tam upset in the first division of the Bluegrass colt and gelding pace, tipping off cover to win by a head in 1:49.2 at 12-1.

Boogie Shuffle circled to take the front after Maroma Beach posted a :26.4 opening quarter. Pacing a half in :54.2, Boogie Shuffle was soon challenged by Miso Fast, moving first over from fifth moving into the far turn. Miso Fast came within a length of the leader passing three-quarters in 1:22.3, eventually taking control in the stretch.

Mike's Z Tam, positioned second over, angled wide to pursue Miso Fast, drawing alongside within the eighth pole and rallying to win narrowly, with Boogie Shuffle a length back in third.

Paying $27.60 to win, Mike's Z Tam, a gelding by Bettor's Delight from the Western Ideal mare Ideal Observation, races for the interests of Pat Lachance, Z Tam Stables, M and M Harness Racing LLC, and Royal Flush Stable LLC. Trained and driven by Pat Lachance, the gelding won his eighth race in 28 starts, earning $153,656 in the process.

Sent off the 3-5 favorite, Art Scene won the final Bluegrass colt and gelding pace division going wire to wire in 1:49.4.

Grabbing the front, Art Scene set splits of :27.3 and :55.2 before being challenged by Last Gunfighter around the far turn. Applying minor pressure, Last Gunfighter soon faltered past three-quarters in 1:23.1 leaving Art Scene unchallenged on the lead. Blood Line, sitting the pocket, rallied into contention, while Mac's Jackpot, sitting third, attempted to close in as well. Art Scene held a three-quarter lengths lead on the line, with Blood Line finishing second and Mac's Jackpot third.

Art Scene, by American Ideal from the Artsplace mare Lover Of Art, won his fourth race in 16 starts, earning $291,327 for owners Brittany Farms, Alagna Racing, In The Gym Partners, and American Art Stable. Trained by Tony Alagna and driven by Scott Zeron, he paid $3.20 to win.

Grand Circuit racing continues at The Red Mile on Thursday, October 5 with the International Stallion Stakes for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters. First race post is 1:00 p.m. EDT.