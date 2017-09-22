Upset in the $590,400 Little Brown Jug

Filibuster Hanover used his front end speed to win the harness racing 72nd Little Brown Jug in 1:50 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening.

When the gates wings opened for the $401,472 final heat, driver Yannick Gingras sent Filibuster Hanover out of post #2 and grabbed the early lead from a fast leaving Downbytheseaside (Brian Sears) from post #5. First heat winner Fear The Dragon (David Miller) was forced into fourth.

Filibuster Hanover led the field of seven past the opening quarter in :26 4/5. Sears decided to send the pocket sitting Downbytheseaside to the front at the half in :54 3/5. Gingras and Filibuster Hanover refused to let Downbystheseaside by, forcing the later to race on the outside.

The eventual winner opened up some daylight at the ¾ pole in 1:21 3/5 as a tiring Downbytheseaside caused the chasers wide in the final turn. Filibuster Hanover won by a length over Funknwaffles (Corey Callahan), who rallied up the rail to finish second and Miso Fast (Matt Kakaley) was third.

The three-year-old gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere is trained by Ron Burke and owned by Burke Racing Stable, Joseph DiScala, Jr., J & T Silva Stables and Weaver Bruscemi.

Gingras and Burke hoisted the Jug for the second time (2014 Limelight Beach).

"We were really happy with (Filibuster Hanover) coming into this race and pleased with the post position," noted the winning trainer. "We thought he could be the horse to beat as Brian's (Brown) horses have been racing very hard and we might have caught them at the right time."

"This horse really has been good all year long, but has really improved recently and we always thought he could win this race," added Gingras.

The $188,928 first heat was a classic.

Funknwaffles used the inside rail position and led the field of eight past the opening quarter in :27 1/5 and the half in :55 1/5. Fear The Dragon was the first to challenge, providing some needed cover for Miso Fast and Downbytheseaside. Funknwaffles remained a nose in front at the three-quarters in 1:22 4/5.

As the field headed down the lane, six horses had a legitimate shot to win. Fear The Dragon received the last call and won by a neck over Filibuster Hanover in 1:50 3/5. Funknwaffles held on for third. Miso Fast was fourth and Downbytheseaside was fifth just ¾ of a length back of his stablemate.

The official results of the first heat established the post-positions for the second heat.

With the winner's share, Filibuster Hanover now sports $633,258 on his career earnings card.

Filibuster Hanover

The Jug Undercard

The $120,500 Ms. Versatility Final was won by Emoticon Hanover (Daniel Dube) over Caprice Hill (Yannick Gingras) and Barn Girl (Aaron Merriman) in 1:52. The winning time was just 1/5 off the track, stakes and world records.

Luc Blais trains the winner for Determination of Montreal, Quebec.

Shake It Off Lindy and driver Scott Zeron used a front running effort to win the $105,125 Old Oaken Bucket in a lifetime best 1:54. A pair of Chris Beaver trainees took the place and show spots with Amdy M (David Miller) and Moonshiner Hanover (Tim Tetrick).

Shake It Off Lindy is owned by K R Breeding and trained by Frank Antonacci.

The leading candidates for next year's Old Oaken Bucket competed in the $52,200 Standardbred for two-year-old colt trotters. Keystone Apache (Marcus Miller) overcame a tough trip and edged Can't Afford It (Andy Miller) by a neck in a lifetime best 1:56 2/5.

The Explosive Matter colt is owned by the Erv Miller Stable and Tangie Massey. He is trained by Erv Miller.

Four divisions of the $145,184 (div.) Ohio Breeders Championship for freshman pacing colts were held. Three $36,296 divisions were won by trainer Brian Brown - Rock On Creek (Chris Page), Dragonology (David Miller) and Slick Mick (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.). The final division was won by Born To Be Bad (Andy Miller).

The $113,385 (div.) sophomore colt OBC paces were won by Scotch McEwan (Josh Sutton), Camwood (Kayne Kauffman) and Barnabas (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.). Camwood paid $50.00 to win.

A pair of $53,543 three-year-old filly OBC paces were won by Berazzled (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) and Rosa's Touch (Matt Kakaley).

The $11,500 OBC for aged pacers went to Miss Me Yet (Montrell Teague) in 1:52 1/5. The mare as won three straight OBCs.

Trainer Brian Brown won five races on the 22-race card.

Jay Wolf