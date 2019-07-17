Day At The Track

Filion wins six at Mohawk Park

06:00 PM 17 Jul 2019 NZST
New Image Media Photo

MILTON, July 16, 2019 - Harness racing driver Sylvain Filion put on a driving clinic Tuesday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park by winning six-races.

The Milton, Ontario resident scored six wins in 10 drives with four of his victories coming in Ontario Sires Stakes Grassroots action for two-year-old pacing colts and geldings.

Filion busted into the win column in the evening's third-race with rookie pacing colt Allywag Hanover ($2.70) for trainer Casie Coleman. The veteran reinsman proceeded to post victories in the following two-races, both OSS Grassroots events, with Tabloid Writer ($13.20) for Ben Baillargeon and Quick Tour ($10.20) for Mark Horner.

After a one-race break from the winner's circle, Filion kicked off his second natural Hat-Trick of the card with Kevin McMaster trainee Dontblvmejustwatch ($3.40) in an OSS Grassroots contest. His fifth and sixth victories of the card came with six-year-old trotting mare P L Jill ($2.90) for Baillargeon and two-year-old gelded pacer My Land ($9.20) for Gerard Demers in an OSS contest.

Filion nearly made it seven-wins on the evening, as he finished second in the finale with rookie pacing colt Better B Swift.

The six-win night gives Filion 150 victories this season at Woodbine Mohawk Park and a 34-win lead in the driver's standings over nearest rival Louis Philippe Roy.

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

