Fillies kick off 2021 Ohio Sires Stakes

Celebrate With Me gets up in the trotting division

The 2021 Ohio Sires Stakes harness racing season got off to a sizzling start on a sunny and breezy Sunday afternoon, May at Miami Valley Raceway.

In the first of two $50,000 divisions of 3-year-old pacing fillies, it was the favorite Lady Arthur who stole the show for trainer and co-owner Dr. Ian Moore.

The homebred daughter by Arthur Blue Chip , out of the Mach Three mare April Three used front-stepping tactics to nail down her second triumph of the season in 1:53.3 with Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. at the lines. Owned in partnership by Moore and the RG McGroup and Serge Savard, she now has $110,00 in her career coffers. Lady Arthur finished two lengths in front of 11-1 rival She Knows It All (Brett Miller), with Bab's Jansen (Kayne Kauffman) half a length back in third.

LADY ARTHUR REPLAY

The lone $60,000 trotting division saw Wrenn, Jr. back in the winner's circle; this time with the Ron Burke-trained Celebrate With Me (4-1), who got the garden trip before scoring the victory in 1:54.2 by half a length over Katie's Lucky Day (Trevor Smith), while Aaron Merriman brought 16-1 longshot Ozma up for third-place honors. Bred by Marvin Raber, Celebrate With Me is a daughter of Full Count , out of the Andover Hall mare Glisten Hanover and now has $202,472 in lifetime earnings. She is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Howard Taylor, Weaver Bruscemi and Knox Services.

CELEBRATE WITH ME REPLAY

Burke harnessed the winner of the second pacing division, the even-money favorite Summer Touch, who paced to a winning time of 1:53.1 with Chris Page at the controls with a front-end effort.

Last year's winner of the $300,000 Championship on Super Night, Summer Touch, is a daughter of Well Said , out of the Real Desire mare Real Touch and is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, Slaughter Racing and Weaver Bruscemi. The homebred winner of $323,000 lifetime finished 2½ lengths ahead of Leave Her Wild (Mike Wilder), with Rainy Day Chic (Andy Shetler) nabbing third.

SUMMER TOUCH REPLAY

The Ohio Sires Stakes continue Monday, May 3 at Miami Valley Raceway, with four divisions of 3-year-old colts and geldings. Post time is 2:05 pm, ET.

For full race results, click here.