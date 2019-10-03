Fillies vie for $529,000 Friday

LEXINGTON, KY-- A total of six divisions of International Stallion Stakes (ISS) compose part of the harness racing card at The Red Mile Friday, Oct. 4. Freshman trotting fillies compete in four divisions of the $290,200 ISS while the freshman pacing fillies race in two divisions of the $239,000 ISS.

Love A Good Story, off a victory in an $83,000 division of Bluegrass, starts from the pylons in the first division of the filly trot. The Chapter Seven filly--owned by Pinske Stables, Kentuckiana Racing Stable and Daniel Plouffe--collected her seventh victory from nine starts when hitting the finish in 1:52.2 to pull a 7-1 upset last week. The winner of $216,187 will have Andy Miller in the bike for trainer Julie Miller.

Crucial, a three-quarter sister to Ineffable (who sold for $600,000 at night one of the Lexington Selected Sale), will compete against Love A Good Story from post 3. The Ron Burke-trained daughter of Father Patrick enters off consecutive third-place finishes in the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes Final and the $215,000 Kentuckiana at Hoosier Park. Chris Page steers the winner of $127,023 for owners Burke Racing Stable, William Donovan, J&T Silve-Prunel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi.

Ramona Hill races widest of her seven foes in the second ISS split as she puts her unbeaten record on the line against Sister Sledge, who starts from post 1 after losing for the first time in eight starts last week.

Trained by Tony Alagna for owners Brad Grant, Crawford Farms Racing, Robert Leblanc and In The Gym Partners, Ramona Hill blasted off a pocket trip under a hand drive to a 1:52.4 win in an $82,000 division of Bluegrass. The winner of $66,000 will try to stay undefeated in her fifth pari-mutuel bow and will have Andrew McCarthy in the sulky.

Sister Sledge added Lasix when racing as the 1-2 favorite in an $82,000 division of Bluegrass but flattened through the lane and settled for third in a 1:54.1 mile. The Ron Burke-trained daughter of Father Patrick--who has banked $274,402 for owners Burke Racing Stable, Jason Melillo, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi--neighbors on the gate the Per Engblom trainee Shishito, who won an $83,000 division of Bluegrass in 1:52 to up her bankroll to $222,776 for owners Black Horse Racing and John Fielding. Yannick Gingras drives Sister Sledge while Dexter Dunn drives Shishito.

Trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt sends Common Sense S from post 8 in the third ISS division off a 1:53.3 win in an $82,000 division of Bluegrass where she bested Sister Sledge. Co-owned by Svanstedt Inc. with the S R F Stable, the Trixton filly has five wins to her credit from nine starts and $122,600 earned.

Erv Miller upgrades Heaven to Grand Circuit company in the same division after the Father Patrick filly won a late-closing event last week at Lexington going wire to wire in 1:55.1 to break her maiden in her 11th start. Owned by Ervin Miller Stable, Louis Willinger, George Golemes and Happy Hour Racing, Heaven has earned $34,942 and will start from post 5 in rein to Marcus Miller.

Doherty Memorial runner-up Sherry Lyns Lady leads the final ISS filly trot off a 1:54.2 victory in the Kentuckiana at Hoosier Park. Hitting the board in eight of nine starts but winning only twice, the Jim Campbell-trained Father Patrick filly has accrued $264,154 in earnings for owners Coyote Wynd Farms and will start from post 3 with Tim Tetrick driving.

In the earlier division of ISS for two-year-old pacing fillies, Reflect With Me looks to reenter the winner's circle off two check-earning finishes in the She's A Great Lady. The Tony Alagna-trained Captaintreacherous filly--with $156,225 earned for owners Brittany Farms LLC and Brad Grant--will start from post 2 with Andrew McCarthy in the bike.

Flanking the likely favorite, Looksgoodinaromper makes her first Grand Circuit foray. The Pet Rock filly thrived on the Ohio Sires Stakes circuit, hitting the board in all seven starts while collecting five victories and amassing $273,650 in earnings for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. Chris Page drives the Ohio Sires Stakes champ from post 3 for trainer Ron Burke.

Kentucky Sires Stakes champ Gai Waterhouse will attempt to rebound in the later ISS frosh-filly pace dash. The Domenico Cecere trainee--entering from a 1:50.3 pocket-popping score in the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes championship--stalked the pacesetter again but gave chase to finish third as the 8-5 favorite in a $140,750 division of Bluegrass. The daughter of Western Ideal--earning $171,890 for owner Lindy Farms of Connecticut--will have Yannick Gingras in the sulky.

The nine-race program also features two late-closing events for two-year-old trotting colts and a single late-closing dash for pacing fillies and mares. Racing gets underway Friday with first-race post at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).