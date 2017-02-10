Day At The Track

Final field for Grand Prix de France

05:55 AM 10 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Timoko
Timoko with Bjorn Goop driving is the main danger to Bold Eagle

February 9, 2017 - Bold Eagle has favorable post four in Sunday’s Gr. I Grand Prix de France at Vincennes. 14 top trotters will battle over 2100 meters off the mobile starting car. Harness racing driver Franck Nivard will team the Sebastien Guarato trainee owned by Pierre Pilarski.

Lionel, Timoko, Wild Honey and Un Mec d’Heripre also start in the front line, as does Anna Mix, a fast mare that performs best off the gate.

1 - Up and Quick - Mathieu Mottier - F4
2 - Anna Mix - Yoann Lebourgeois - D4
3 - Lionel - Matthieu Abrivard - D4
4 - Bold Eagle - Franck Nivard - DP
5 - Voltigeur de Myrt - Lorenzo Donati - D4
6 - Timoko - Björn Goop - D4
7 - Akim du Cap Vert - Franck Anne - D4
8 - Wild Honey - David Thomain - D4
9 - Un Mec d’Héripré - Jean-Michel Bazire - D4
10 - Call Me Keeper - Pierre Vercruysse - D4
11 - Propulsion - Örjan Kihlström - D4
12 - Amiral Sacha - Eric Raffin - DP
13 - Princess Grif - Roberto Andreghetti - D4
14 - Ursa Major - Pierre Christian Jean - F4

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Racing Internship offers for 2017 Season
10-Feb-2017 11:02 AM NZDT
Two $50,000 Open Handicaps Saturday
10-Feb-2017 11:02 AM NZDT
Kissed The Boys shows her versatility
10-Feb-2017 09:02 AM NZDT
Talented trotter lives up to his name
10-Feb-2017 07:02 AM NZDT
Tioga-Vernon Stall Apps & Series info available
10-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
Winter Storm prevents Thursday racing
10-Feb-2017 04:02 AM NZDT
OK Heavenly is an upset winner
09-Feb-2017 20:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News