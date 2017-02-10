Final field for Grand Prix de France

Timoko with Bjorn Goop driving is the main danger to Bold Eagle

February 9, 2017 - Bold Eagle has favorable post four in Sunday’s Gr. I Grand Prix de France at Vincennes. 14 top trotters will battle over 2100 meters off the mobile starting car. Harness racing driver Franck Nivard will team the Sebastien Guarato trainee owned by Pierre Pilarski.

Lionel, Timoko, Wild Honey and Un Mec d’Heripre also start in the front line, as does Anna Mix, a fast mare that performs best off the gate.

1 - Up and Quick - Mathieu Mottier - F4

2 - Anna Mix - Yoann Lebourgeois - D4

3 - Lionel - Matthieu Abrivard - D4

4 - Bold Eagle - Franck Nivard - DP

5 - Voltigeur de Myrt - Lorenzo Donati - D4

6 - Timoko - Björn Goop - D4

7 - Akim du Cap Vert - Franck Anne - D4

8 - Wild Honey - David Thomain - D4

9 - Un Mec d’Héripré - Jean-Michel Bazire - D4

10 - Call Me Keeper - Pierre Vercruysse - D4

11 - Propulsion - Örjan Kihlström - D4

12 - Amiral Sacha - Eric Raffin - DP

13 - Princess Grif - Roberto Andreghetti - D4

14 - Ursa Major - Pierre Christian Jean - F4