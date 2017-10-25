Final fields drawn for Breeders Crown

Post positions for the final four Breeders Crown races were drawn Monday night along with induction ceremonies for the Indiana Horse Racing Hall of Fame at Hoosier Park.

All the races on Friday, October 27 feature the filly and mare divisions and last night, posts were assigned for the $500,000 three year-old filly trot, carded as race 10. Ariana G, who has dominated this division all year, with 11 wins in 14 starts and $873,690 in earnings, is favored at 3-5 despite drawing post 8 in the 10 horse field. She had the option to take a bye due to her seasonal earnings and trainer Jimmy Takter exercised that option for the daughter of Muscle Hill , owned and bred by Marvin Katz and Al Libfeld. Her last race was a second place (by a neck) finish to Ice Attraction in the final of the Kentucky Filly Futurity at the Red Mile on October 8.

The second choice is Crown elimination race winner, Overdraft Volo at odds of 4-1 from post 5. Her connections, trainer Julie Miller and owners Pinske Stables and Kentuckiana Racing Stable, drew for a post position between 1-5, an option afforded them for winning the elimination. The field, from the rail out is: #1 Dream Baby Dream by Muscle Hill (Rod Allen) 20-1, #2 Highland Top Hill by Muscle Hill (David Miller) 30-1 #3 Checkmate Time by Muscle Hill (Donald Dupont) 30-1 #4 Dream Together by Muscle Hill (Daniel Dube) 10-1 #5 Overdraft Volo by Yankee Glide (Andy Miller) 4-1 #6 Sunshine Delight by Credit Winner (Brett Miller) 20-1 #7 That's All Moni by Cantab Hall (Tim Tetrick) 12-1 #8 Ariana G by Muscle Hill (Yannick Gingras) 3-5 #9 Fine Tuned Lady by Cantab Hall (Corey Callahan) 10-1 #10 Ice Attraction by Muscle Hill (Ake Svanstadt) 5-1.

In the $500,000 Breeders Crown for three year-old pacing fillies, Caviart Ally is the 3-1 favorite from post 2, in race 9 on Friday. The Bettor's Delight daughter has 7 wins from 18 starts and $556,145 for the Little Brown Jugette winner. Noel Daley trains for owners Caviart Farm of Vienna, Virginia.

Ella Christina, who won her Crown elimination race at odds of 35-1, is second favorite at 4-1 from post 3.

The field, from the rail out, is: #1 Blazin Britches by Roll N Roll Heaven (Trace Tetrick) 6-1 #2 Caviart Ally by Bettor's Delight (Andrew McCarthy) 3-1 #3 Ella Christina by Western Ideal (Tim Tetrick) 4-1 #4 Inverse Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere (Peter Wrenn) 20-1 #5 Agent Q by Western Terror (David Miller) 7-2 #6 Carol's Z Tam by Always A Virgin (Ricky Macomber) 15-1 #7 Idyllic Beach by Somebeachsomewhere (Yannick Gingras) 9-2 #8 Jaye's A Lady by McArdle (Andy Miller) 30-1 #9 Tequila Monday by American Ideal (Brett Miller) 15-1 #10 Oblivious Blue Chip by Roll With Joe (Scott Zeron) 12-1.

Of the Saturday races, the field for the $500,000 open trot, race 7, was also held Monday night, with the lone mare, Hannelore Hanover, installed as the 7-5 favorite from post 4 as she takes on the boys. The Indiana-bred daughter of Swan For All won her Crown elimination race on October 21, so her connections earned the right to shake for an inside post.

Hannelore Hanover is the top seasonal earner in the field, with $689,754 in the bank to go along with 8 wins in 15 starts. She is trained by Ron Burke for owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino and Jerry and Teresa Silva.

With the scratch of JL Cruze (PP2) all starters move down a post position and the AE1 Gural Hanover draws in and starts from the farthest outside post on the gate, post nine.

Crazy Wow, a 5 year-old son of Crazed , also won his Crown elimination last week and is the 9-2 second favorite from post 2.

The field, from the rail out, is: #1 Resolve by Muscle Hill (Ake Svanstadt) 10-1 #2 Crazy Wow by Crazed (David Miller) 9-2 #3 Homicide Hunter by Mr Cantab (Brett Miller) 8-1 #4 Hannelore Hanover by Swan For All (Yannick Gingras) 7-5 #5 Marion Marauder by Muscle Hill (Scott Zeron) 5-1 #6 Lookslikeachpndale by Muscle Hill (Daniel Dube) 20-1 #7 Pinkman by Explosive Matter (Brian Sears) 30-1 #8 Il Sogno Dream by Cantab Hall (Corey Callahan) 20-1 #9 Gural Hanover by Crazed (Matt Kakaley) 15-1 #10 Mambo Lindy by Donato Hanover (Tim Tetrick) 15-1.

Fresh off his one length, 1:51.1 win in Saturday's Crown elimination, Downbytheseaside is the 8-5 favorite in the $500,000 Crown for three year-old pacing colts, to be held as race 11. The Somebeachsomewhere colt has the highest seasonal earnings in the field, with $1,084,735 in the bank with 10 wins in 17 starts for trainer Brian Brown and owners Country Club Acres, Sbrocco, Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing.

Boogie Shuffle, second to Downbytheseaside in the Crown elim, is the second favorite at 9-2 from post 2.

The field, from the rail out, is: #1 Rock N Tony by Rockin Image (Trace Tetrick) 5-1 #2 Boogie Shuffle by Well Said (David Miller) 9-2 #3 Ocean Colony by Somebeachsomewhere (Yannick Gingras) 30-1 #4 Downbytheseaside by Somebeachsomewhere (Brian Sears) 8-5 #5 Beckham's Z Tam by Always A Virgin (Ricky Macomber) 12-1 #6 Mac's Jackpot by Somebeachsomewhere (Aaron Merriman) 15-1 #7 Funknwaffles by American Ideal (Corey Callahan) 8-1 #8 Photobombr Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere (Tim Tetrick) #9 Miso Fast by Roll With Joe (Matt Kakaley) 6-1 #10 Blood Line by Somebeachsomewhere (Mark MacDonald).