Final Groupe winners at Vincennes

March 9, 2021 - The March 4th Vincennes harness racing program in this final Winter Meet week included three Groupe level events and a fast-class race.

In the Prix Emile Allix Courboy (purse 67,000€, 2700 meters, European 6-10 year-olds).

Here, Sobel Conway (8g Conway Hall -Jasmine Broline) scored in 1.11.5kr at 6/1 odds.

Trainer Jean Michel Bazire piloted the winner for K.M. Hastfarm Holm AB as Sobel Conway won for second time in France and raised his life earnings to 331,800€.

23/1 Wild Love (7f Love You -Twins Vilda) was a fast-closing second for Alexis Prat and trainer Anders Lindqvist.

13/1 Calle Crown (7m Great Challenger -Hillary Crown) took third with Bjorn Goop at the lines for trainer Tomas Malmqvist.

Sobel Conway

The Gr. III Prix Edouard Marcillac (purse 60,000€, monte for three year-old males, 2175 meters) saw 7/10 favorite ICI C’est Paris (3m Dollar Macker -Bue Valentine) score in 1.13.4kr, Jockey Christopher Corbineau was up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire as Ici recorded his fourth victory for 74,660€ in career earnings.

Isidur Paulois (3m Scipion du Goutier ) was second with J.Y. Ricart in the irons.

Is A Dream Louise (3m Uppercut du Rib ) took third for jockey David Thomain and trainer Franck Anne.

Ici C’est Paris

The Gr. III Prix Holly du Locton (purse 60,000€, monte for three year old females, 2175 meters) had Ideale du Chene (3f Bird Parker -Royale du Chene) score by 20 lengths at 2.1/1 odds in 1.12.8kr.

Paul Philippe Ploquin was aboard for trainer Julien LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj.

This was Ideale’s third career win now for 62,850€ earned.

Italia Solo (3f Magnificent Rodney -Salio Solo) took second for jockey Matthieu Abrivard at 37/1 and India du Banville was third for Francois Lagadeuc at 16/1 odds.

Ideale du Chene

The Gr. III Prix Vindex (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters for four year-olds) was the final Groupe event of this day and it went to 1.8/1 Hokkaido Jiel (4m Brillantissime -Victory Jiel) with P-Y Verva at the lines for Ecurie Luck and trainer J.L. Dersoir.

Race time was 1.11.8kr as the winner scored for the seventh time in his career now for 190,480€ earned.

Hermes Pat (4m Up And Quick -Testa Rossa Pat) was second with Gabriele Gelormini the pilot for Ecurie Quick Star and trainer Maik Esper.

63/1 Haitus (4m Look de Star ) landed third for reinsman Matthieu Abrivard.

Hokkaido Jiel

On March 3rd at Vincennes the Prix de Sedan (purse 51,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European 7-10 year-olds) went to 9/1 odds Helena di Quattro (7f Un Mec d’Heripre -Outlook Krons) timed in 1.10.8kr and reined by Franck Nivard for Philippe Billard.

This was her sixth career victory for 230.594€ earned.

2.3/1 Vincent Ferm (7g Mago d’Amore -Lindyiana Font) was a close second with Jean Michel Bazire up for owner/trainer Yves Desmet.

12/1 Olle Rols (8g Ready Cash -Killer Queen Rols) was third with Gabriele Gelormini aboard for Jarmo Niskanen.

Helena di Quattro

On the same card the 8/10 odds favorite Zerozerosette Gar (6m Wishing Stone -Nadir Gar) took the Prix d’Alencon (purse 50,000€, 2175 meters, monte European 6-8 year-olds) with jockey Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Vitale Ciotola and owner Scuderia Nininni.

The 7.4/1 Dolce Vita Phedo (8f Magnificent Rodney -Ufano del Phedo) was second with Eric Raffin in the irons for owner/trainer Olivier Touvais.

Third home was 4.9/1 City Guide (6m Love You -Crys Dream) for Adrien Lamy and trainer Thomas Levesque.

Gerrits Recycling BV owns this one.

Zerozerosette Gar

On the weekend the Winter Meet awards were presented.

Jean Michel Bazire’s barn led the earnings parade with over 2.9€ million and Bazire won 65 times as a reinsman.

Face Time Bourbon won over 770,000€ and his owner Scuderia Bivans Srl took home over 825,000€.

Among the sires, Ready Cash offspring produced the most dash wins and earnings during the Winter Meet led by FTB.

The top money earners are listed below;

FACE TIME BOURBON (Ready Cash) - 770 500 €

BAHIA QUESNOT (Scipion du Goutier) - 434 150 €

FLAMME DU GOUTIER (Ready Cash) - 426 750 €

ETONNANT (Timoko) - 346 750 €

DELIA DU POMMEREUX (Niky) - 320 000 €

DAVIDSON DU PONT (Pacha du Pont) - 308 300 €

GU D'HERIPRE (Coktail Jet) - 271 650 €

HIRONDELLE SIBEY (Gazouillis) - 204 500 €

IN THE MONEY (Cristal Money) - 184 550 €

DIABLE DE VAUVERT (Prince d'Espace) - 182 750 €

Thomas H. Hicks



