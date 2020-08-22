Final Ohio Sires Stakes leg for freshmen

Celebrate With Me captured the first of three $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes for harness racing 2-year-old trotting fillies in the final leg of the four-leg series, on Aug. 21 at Scioto Downs. The daughter of Full Count -Glisten Hanover-Andover Hall scored the victory in a career best 1:56.2 with Kurt Sugg driving for trainer and owner Marty Wollam and Toni Dean. The victory pushed Celebrate With Me's bankroll to $78,622. Bred by Marvin Raber, this coal black filly also took Leg Two in 1:56.4, and she was the 3-5 favorite in this fourth leg. Katies Lucky Day was second at 21-1 for Trevor Smith, while 7-1 Imalovelylady was third with Anthony MacDonald at the controls.

Herculisa cruised to a new track record and lifetime mark of 1:55.1 in the second OSS contest for 2-year-old trotting fillies with Brett Miller at the lines in a front-stepping performance. Bred by Joe McLead, Billy Walters and Up Front Racing the My MVP -Herculotte Hanover- Andover Hall lass notched her fifth straight triumph in as many career starts as the 1-9 favorite and upped her earnings to $81,812 for the Jesmeral Stable of Scarsdale, NY. Ciao Baby Hall was brought up for second at 11-1 by Aaron Merriman while 21-1 Rose Run Whitney was third for Chris Page.

Herculisa

1-9 Favorite Merry Ann picked up the final OSS contest easily with a front-end 1:58 victory. Steered by Chris Page for trainer Ronnie Burke and owners Burke Racing, Knox Services and Weaver Bruscemi, the daughter of Southwind Spirit -Witty Girl- SJ's Photo notched her fourth wins of the year in six starts and now has career earnings of $95,200. This homebred finished well in front of 48-1 longshot Incomeorexpenses (Tyler Smith) with 6-1 My Jazz (Anthony MacDonald) third.

Winning Ticket captured his second OSS Leg (he won Leg Two in 1:57.1) by taking the first of two $50,000 divisions in a new lifetime and track record clocking of 1:55.3 for driver Aaron Merriman. The son of Triumphant Caviar -Lotto Winner- Credit Winner is trained by Chris Beaver for owners Beaver, Steve Zeehandelar, T. Homan and J. Burnett. This triumph was his third in five starts and pushed his career earnings to $65,000. Winning Ticket left the gate as the 1-2 favorite, followed by 9-2 Triple M Storm (Dan Noble) and 8-1 Panzano (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.).

Winning Ticket

Street Gossip captured the second OSS Leg for freshman trotting colts in 1:58.1 with Brett Miller at the lines. Virgil Morgan, Jr., conditions the son of Cash hall -The Young Princess- Yankee Glide for owners Carl Howard and the Jesmeral Stable. Street Gossip, who was bred by Morrisville College, now has $69,714 in career earnings from his three wins in six starts. This bay gelding left the gate as the even money favorite, and bested rivals 6-5 Replica Hanover (Tyler Smith) and 10-1 third-place finisher Rose Run Wilson (Mike Wilder).

Street Gossip

Kimberly Rinker