Final €1 million Prix d’Amerique field of 18

January 26, 2017 - The 2017 Prix d’Ameriqeu Opodo has the final set of 18 harness racing starters finalized, led by Bold Eagle , Timoko , and Daniel Reden’s four-horse entry.

The Criterium Continental winner, Treasure Kronos, owned in North America, is in the field for trainer Jerry Riordan.

With the new system of qualifications, which has been unanimously approved by professionals and journalists, no fewer than 13 competitors have automatically qualified for the Opodo 2017 American Prize, which will take place this Sunday, January 29th. All are present on the starting grid.

The defending champion, Bold Eagle , winner of the Grand Prix du Bourbonnais and Bourgogne this winter, will try to emulate his father Ready Cash , who had won twice consecutively in 2011 and 2012. Unlike last winter , He will approach the event with more freshness, not having taken part in the last "B".

He will fear priority Daniel Reden's armada, led by Lionel Drive, Call Me Keeper and Wild Honey . The first city had defeated Sebastian Guarato crack in the Grand Prix de Paris , evolving without four irons, which is the case on Sunday. Propulsion , also approached without his shoes and very pleasant for its debut in France in the "Britain" , will also be a serious customer, especially as his mentor has also withdrawn her four shoes.

The richest French trotter of all time, Timoko , try to do as well in 2016, where he seized the runner-up honor. At 10, the warrior will still put his heart on the trail.

Belina Josselyn , who qualified in the Tenor de Baune , has to repeat his second place in the Critérium des 5 years behind the ogre generation to play a good role. With her, everything will be played in the first meters of the course.

The surprise could come from Briac Dark , the guest last minute and cozy winner of the Belgian Grand Prix , the price of a great last kilometer.