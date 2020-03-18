Final Team Teal tally

By Dave Di Somma

The third annual Team Teal campaign has now topped $50,000, more than ten thousand over its target.

The final tally will be known in coming days, but it’s expected to be at least a $15,000 hike on what was raised last year.

“It exceeded all expectations,” says Team Teal project leader Courtney Clarke, “The buy-in from all the drivers, the sponsors and the industry as a whole was awesome.”

“This is the most successful campaign we have had.”

All proceeds go towards funding research of Ovarian cancer. It was founded by Duncan McPherson in Victoria in 2014, and extended to New Zealand for the first time in 2018.

Every female driver in New Zealand wore the Teal Pants between February 1 and March 15, with each win receiving $400 in donations, $200 from Harness Racing New Zealand, $100 from Woodlands Stud and $100 from the respective Club.

Various clubs also hosted teal themed events including, Team Teal racedays, ladies only races, fashion in the field, and celebrity dual sulky races to help in the fundraising efforts..

Canterbury-based Samantha Ottley was the most successful Kiwi driver, with 15 wins in the six weeks it ran, eight fewer than Australia’s best, Kate Gath.

“All round it’s a fantastic result,” says Courtney Clarke, “and it should only get bigger in the years to come.”

For more information contact Courtney at Harness Racing NZ- courtney@hrnz.co.nz or 0276364355

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ