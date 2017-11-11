Final day of Mixed Sale at Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA --- The final day of the Standardbred Mixed Sale took place on Friday (Nov. 10) at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Among the horses that were sold on Friday was Massachusetts Sire Stakes champion Big Man Ev brought the highest bid of any horse that went through the ring today when the 3-year-old gelding was purchased by an organization from Finland for $250,000. The son of Chapter Seven -Possessed By Lindy competed primarily in Massachusetts and New York Excelsior company during his two season of racing out of the barn of Julie Miller.

Mac's Jackpot, a 3-year-old son of Somebeachsomewhere -Michelle's Power, was purchased for $185,000 by Howard Ouriel earlier in the day. The gelding amassed $345,853 during his freshman and sophomore campaigns while compiling a record of 37-7-5-4. Trained by Jim Campbell, Mac's Jackpot was very competitive in a number of Grand Circuit events this season and ended the year with a fourth place finish in the Breeders Crown final.

When Glitzey Gal was led into the ring, the 3-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill -Proclaiming April turned some heads and opened some wallets. Sold for $175,000 to Bryan Montgomery, the filly banked $67,063 in her short career, but established a mark of 1:51.2 in 2017. Glitzey Gal is the first foal from her dam, who earned $230,332 and is a half-sister to Credit Winner . She was previously trained by Richard "Nifty" Norman.

Burke Racing Stable signed the $175,000 check for the 3-year-old gelding Rock N Tony. The son of Rockin Image -Pandemonious was an Indiana Sire Stakes winner at age two and also finished second in the Matron Stakes that year. In 2017, Rock N Tony won the $220,000 Indiana Super final and his Breeders Crown elimination prior to coming home eighth in the final. He has collected $522,487 from 31 starts and was formerly conditioned by Erv Miller.

Selected by Steve Jones with Northwood Bloodstock as agent, Sianna Hanover fetched $160,000. The 3-year-old daughter of Donato Hanover -Simplicity has earned $192,943 on the racetrack from 31 trips to the post. Her dam is a half-sibling to Southwind Wasabi ( Windsong's Legacy , $646,239) and she was trained previously by Ron Burke.

More information on the sale may be found at www.theblackbook.com.

USTA Communications Department