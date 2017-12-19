Day At The Track

Final feature was the $19,500 Trot

12:35 PM 18 Dec 2017 NZDT
Mikayla Gray Photo

The 2017 harness racing season reached its conclusion on Sunday afternoon at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The final feature of the year was the $19,500 Open Trot which was won by Ulster (Glidemaster).

The Amanda Facin trainee won his first Open last Sunday when he scored the mild upset at odds of 6-1 with Jay Randall in the sulky.

Ulster repeated after enduring a first-over journey to prevail in 1:55.4.

DW's NY Yank (Bruce Aldrich Jr) was late on the scene to finish second while Dragin The Wagon (Phil Fluet) earned the show spot.

Ulster returned $13.60 while pulling off his second consecutive mild upset in the trotting feature.

The 2017 live racing season has concluded with harness racing resuming on Sunday February 18th of 2018.

Mike Sardella

