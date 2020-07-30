Final race set for Bold Eagle

What was billed as the final race for champion Bold Eagle on August 1 shapes up as just that as nine rivals will challenge the Hugues Monthule driven and Sebastien Guarato trained winner of 46 races for 4,990,967€ earned and a speed record of 1.08.9kr.

Driver Monthule is a long time lad that has looked after Bold Eagle during his career and who now is driving regularly and has 58 victories.

The race is the Gr. I Grand Prix de Wallonie to be raced over 2300 meters at Mons Ghlin (Belgium) for a purse of 120,000€.

Bold Eagle, the nine-year old son of Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet will face a top field that includes his son Face Time Bourbon (5m Bold Eagle-Vita Bourbon) that will have Bjorn Goop at the lines along with Valokaja Hindo and Tony Gio among the contestants. FTB has posted 21 victories so far worth 1,716,300€ in career earnings.

