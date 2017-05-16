Fined $500 for Facebook posts

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Stewards have today found licensed driver Simon Jardine guilty of breaching Australian Harness Racing Rule 248, which states:

A person shall not say, publish or write or cause to be said, published or written anything malicious, intimidatory or otherwise improper about the Controlling Body, its members and employees or the Stewards or anyone else associated with the harness racing industry.

The charge related to a series of Facebook posts published by Mr Jardine on or about 5 May 2017 that in the opinion of the Stewards were improper and malicious towards Harness Racing Victoria and the Stewards.

Mr Jardine was fined the sum of $500 of which, $250 is suspended for a period of 2 years on the condition that Mr Jardine does not commit a similar offence during this period.

Stewards Inquiry – Simon Jardine