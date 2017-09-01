Fined and disqualified for 2 years 3 months

On August 24, 2017, Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards concluded an inquiry that commenced on March 14, 2017, in relation to the betting activities of licensed harness racing trainer-driver Mr Josh Osborn.

On February 10, 2017, HRNSW Stewards suspended the licences of trainer-driver, Mr Joshua Osborn, pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule 183.

Mr Osborn appeared at the inquiry represented by Mr Paul O’Sullivan and presented evidence on March 14, 2017, and again on August 17, 2017.

Stewards issued seventy-seven (77) charges pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 173 as follows:

AHRR 173. (1) A driver shall not bet in a race in which the driver participates. (2) A driver engaged to drive at a meeting shall not enter the betting area of the racecourse during the period commencing 60 minutes before the time fixed for the first race and finishing at the completion of the driver’s engagements at the meeting. (3) For the purposes of this rule, betting area means those areas of a racecourse where betting with an approved wagering operator is conducted. (4) A driver or the trainer of a horse shall not authorise, enable, permit or allow another person to place a bet on a betting account of the driver or the trainer. (5) A driver or trainer shall not place or have an interest in a bet on any betting account other than an account registered in their own name. (6) Any person who fails to comply with any provision of this rule is guilty of an offence.

In determining penalty, Stewards considered that sixty-eight (68) of the total bets were placed by Mr Osborn on the horse that he drove in the respective races.

In addition, Stewards considered that a further nine (9) of the total bets were placed by Mr Osborn on horses other than those driven by him in the respective races.

Mr Osborn was also issued with a further charge pursuant to AHRR 173(4) in that he permitted his partner to operate his betting account in placing six (6) bets between June 2015 and March 2016.

In relation to the nine (9) charges relating to Mr Osborn betting on horses other than those driven by him in the respective races, Mr Osborn was disqualified for a period of 3 months in respect of each charge to be served cumulatively.

Consequently, Mr Osborn was disqualified for a period of 2 years and 3 months to commence from 10 February 2017, the date upon which he was stood down.

In relation to the sixty-eight (68) charges relating to Mr Osborn betting on horses that he drove in the respective races, Mr Osborn was fined a total of $3400.

In relation to the charge issued pursuant to AHRR 173(4), Mr Osborn was fined $500.

Mr Osborn was advised of his right to appeal and has since lodged an Appeal.

