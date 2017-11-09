Fines for two tracks and casino operators

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved fines totaling $79,500 for two harness racing track and slot machine casino operators.

Robert Soper, the former President and CEO of Downs Racing, L.P. — which operates Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County — was personally fined $60,000 for his failure to properly disclose various business interests, the Board’s release states. The business interests include 10 companies, two of which deal directly with Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Washington Trotting Association Inc., which operates The Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington County, was assessed two fines. The company was fined $12,000 for allowing an individual who is on the Board’s Self-Excluded Persons List to gamble and cash in chips at the casino’s cage, the release adds. It was also fined $7,500 for failure to notify the Board of construction modifications between two restricted areas at The Meadows.

By Sean Naylor

