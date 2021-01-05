Day At The Track

80,000€ Prix de Bar le Duc at Vincennes

03:02 AM 05 Jan 2021 NZDT
Fire Cracker, harness racing
Fire Cracker
Le Trot Photo

January 2, 2021 - The 2.2/1 odds favorite Fire Cracker (6g Quaro-Urganza) won today’s harness racing Prix de Bar le  Duc (purse 80,000€, European, 2850 meters distance handicap) at Vincennes timed in 1.14.6kr off modest fractions.

Eric Raffin teamed the Gregory Thorel trainee for Ecurie la Pinsonniere to his 11th career victory now for 326,950€ earned.

The 25-meter handicapped and already Amerique qualified Diable de Vauvert (8m Prince d’Espace-Pop Star) was second with Gabriele Gelormini up for trainer Bertrand Le Beller and Ecurie de Vauvert.

He was off at 2.4/1 odds.

26/1 A Sweet Dance (6f Maharajah-Sugar Step) was second for Alexis Prat and trainer Anders Lindqvist.

Fourth home was 44/1 Coach Franbleu ahead of 16/1 Foxtrot Sea.

Dq’s were Sobel Conway, Victor Ferm and Express Jet.

Fire Cracker

 

On the same card was the Gr. III Prix Yvonnick Bodin (monte, apprentice jockeys, 80,000€ purse, 2700 meters, the Challenge Marolles-en-Brie) and the 9/10 odds favorite Brillant Madrik (10g Lilium Madrik-Made in Coulonces) scored in 1.13.3kr, his 24th career victory for 464,880€ earned.

 

Mathilde Coles was aboard for trainer L.C. Abrivard and owner Gilbert Champie.

26/1 Balzac de L’Iton (10g Panache de L’Iton) was second for Guillaume Lenain with third to 69/1 Eliska Berry (7f Rocklyn) for jockey Gaelle Godard.

15/1 Carla du Chatelet (9f Jag de Bellouet) and 85/1 pacesetter Best of Bourbon (10f Ready Cash) completed the top five.

Brillant Madrik

 

Thomas H. Hicks


 
