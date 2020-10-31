Day At The Track

Fire Start Hanover holds on in Breeders Crown

01:39 PM 31 Oct 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Fire Start Hanover, harness racing
Fire Start Hanover (#7) barely withstood a late charge from pocket rival JK Alwaysbalady to capture the Breeders Crown for 2-year-old pacing fillies
Dean Gilette photo
ANDERSON, Ind. -- Fire Start Hanover held sway to the wire while challenged late for a 1:50.4 win in the $600,000 Breeders Crown 2-year-old filly harness racing pace at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday (Oct. 30).

Dexter Dunn left hard with Fire Start Hanover, settling in third as Scarlett Hanover and JK Alwaysblady rushed ahead of her. The first quarter clocked in at :26.4 with Continalou in fourth and Somethingbeautiful finding the fifth spot.

JK Alwaysblady measured a sprint to the front off the fast panel to take the lead over Scarlett Hanover, but Dunn was restless after the shuffle and took to the outside at the :55.3 half to guide the field home. Somethingbeautiful, who briefly drafted behind Fire Start Hanover, was left uncovered as JK Alwaysblady chased the leader.

Fire Start Hanover reached three-quarters in 1:23.3 while JK Alwaysblady continued to gain and Somethingbeautiful broke in the middle of the stretch. As Fire Start Hanover was urged to keep the lead, Scarlett Hanover launched a bid but was unable to catch the leader or JK Alwaysblady, who missed by only a neck.
 


Fire Start Hanover, a daughter of Somebeachsomewhere and Fit To Frame bred by Hanover Shoe Farms, was two-fifths of a second off the Breeders Crown division record and won her seventh race from 11 starts for owners Pinske Stables, David Hoese and Lawrence Means.. She paid $8.20 to win.

"We got into a pretty good spot to win it," said Dunn. "She was sharper this week than [in the elimination] last week ... getting a little tired at the end, though."

Trainer Richard "Nifty" Norman recorded his fifth Breeders Crown win, saying, "This is the one race you want to win all year and I was very sure she could do it tonight."

Marlys Pinske, co-owner of Fire Start Hanover, said she was "very confident" going into the race. "We had our first Breeders Crown win last year," she said. "This is a great night for the family."

Fire Start Hanover will train in Florida during the winter.

by Frank Cotolo, for the Breeders Crown
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

First ever win dead heat in Breeders Crown
31-Oct-2020 14:10 PM NZDT
Fire Start Hanover holds on in Breeders Crown
31-Oct-2020 13:10 PM NZDT
On A Streak rewrites Breeders Crown record
31-Oct-2020 13:10 PM NZDT
Lady Chaos lunges to Breeders Crown glory
31-Oct-2020 13:10 PM NZDT
They were dashing through the snow at Plainridge
31-Oct-2020 12:10 PM NZDT
Favorite beaten in Dayton Mares Open
31-Oct-2020 12:10 PM NZDT
George Napolitano, Jr. on a tear with 7 winners
31-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News