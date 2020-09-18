Day At The Track

Fire suspends racing; stakes rescheduled

12:32 PM 18 Sep 2020 NZST
DUNDAS, ON - SEPT. 17, 2020 - Due to an electrical fire Flamboro Downs was forced to suspend the Thursday, Sept. 17 harness racing card following the third race.

Only one of three Grassroots divisions for the two-year-old trotting fillies had been completed prior to the suspension of the program so the remaining divisions, along with two Prospect Series divisions for three-year-old trotting fillies, have been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3 pm.

The Grassroots and Prospect Series divisions will be contested as drawn, with no wagering, prior to the start of Flamboro Downs' Saturday program.

The Grassroots division scheduled as Race 5 on Thursday evening will be the first race, going postward at 3 pm on Saturday, the Grassroots division programmed as Race 6 will be Race 2. The Prospect Series division carded as Race 8 on Thursday will go postward as Race 3 and the Prospect Series division slated as Race 10 will be the fourth and last race of the non-wagering event.

From the Ontario Sire Stakes

