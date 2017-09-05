Firedrake takes feature in record time

The Sunday evening harness racing program at Running Aces was highlighted by the $10,000 Open Handicap Pace for Horses & Geldings, and once again it did not disappoint as the talented field of seven put on an exciting show, and after the dust cleared at the wire, Firedrake had etched his name into the history books with a track record setting victory.

Firedrake, the 4 year old pacing gelding sensation by Dragon Again , has posted a fantastic campaign at Running Aces in 2017, he was nearly undefeated in his first 8 races (save a disqualification early in the season), and he became the Champion in the $35,000 Dan Patch Free For All Pace (1:52.1) in July. Now, he has added a track record to his impressive 4 year old resume.

In tonight's contest, Trainer/Driver Nick Roland sent Firedrake fast off the gate from post 6, utilizing his early speed to take the first call and lead, before yielding to rival BestinTheBusiness (James Yoder) who was looking to build on a 3 race winning streak. BestintheBusiness cleared from post 7 just past the fast 26.4 quarter-pole clocking, and led through the middle panels of 56.1 and 1:23.2, though was nosed for the lead, and pressured in a strong first-over attack by Lodi Machette Man (Steve Wiseman).

Lodi Machette Man was still at the throat-latch of BestIntheBusiness as they turned for the money, and JDS Brent N Sheree was launching 3-wide, but Firedrake was waiting in the garden seat that he had secured early on, and Nick Roland turned on the turbo boosters through the inside lane with Firedrake, who rallied past his tough rivals to get the victory. The tally is his 9th of the season, and a lifetime best 1:51.2 mile that eclipsed the previous track mark from 2013 (Tyber Tyke, Nick Roland 1:51.3).

Firedrake ($5.60) has now won 15 of his 30 lifetime races, and has bankrolled $69,404. He is owned by Jessica Johnson.

The $13,000 Minnesota-Sired 3 year old Trot event also went to post on Sunday, and Imapixieatmidnight ($6.60) did not disappoint her faithfull backers as she posted a flawless mile for her 5th win of the season. Trainer/Driver Nick Roland guided her away from the gate in the pocket position from post four, and took command of affairs just past the five-eighths checkpoint, with enough in the tank to hold off a late challenge from It's Stormin Money (Steve Wiseman). The victory by 1/2 length in 2:00.2 equaled the lifetime best for the filly by Sos Lunar Eclipse , who now shows 9 lifetime wins and $79,677 in earnings for owners Set The Pace Racing, LLC.

Nick Roland led all drivers on Sunday night with a driving double on the card.

Live Racing continues at Running Aces, 3 nights a week, through September 16.

By Darin Gagne, Running Aces Track Announcer