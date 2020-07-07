Fireworks for Betting Line 2-Year-Olds

On Saturday, July 4th, Woodbine Mohawk Park in Ontario, Canada hosted 11 baby races for 2YO pacers. Six of these impressive harness racing qualifiers were won by sons and daughters of first crop stallion BETTING LINE . All of them were trained by Casie Coleman-Herlihy and all were driven to victory by Jonathan Drury.

The quickest colt of the morning was the $75,000 Harrisburg purchase LINEDRIVE HANOVER. LINEDRIVE HANOVER left the gate quickly then settled into third through a :30.2 opening quarter. As the field straightened down the backside, the rookie pacer pulled and made the lead with a three-length advantage at the :59.3 half. LINEDRIVE HANOVER then found another gear for the back half of the mile, hitting the third station in 1:26.4 before sprinting home in :26.3 to trip the timer 18 lengths the best in a sizzling 1:53.2! LINEDRIVE paced his last half-mile in :53.4 and is out of a mare by another Empire Stallion – WELL SAID.

The colts AMAZING BET, TWIN B EDGE and DEAN B HANOVER also scored victories in their respective races. AMAZING BET was dominant winning by seven lengths in 1:57.1. The $110,000 Harrisburg purchase TWIN B EDGE, out of a mare by ROCK N ROLL HEAVEN, dashed home with a last quarter of :27.4 to win by four lengths in 1:57.2. DEAN B HANOVER held off his challengers to cross the line first in 1:56.3. DEAN B HANOVER is out of the SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE mare Deli Beach and was purchased for $340,000 at the Harrisburg Yearling Sale last November.

The talented filly INDRA HANOVER captured her qualifying outing, settling in third position early through the opening quarter of :29.4 then moving to the lead down the backstretch before the half. After middle panels of :59.2 and 1:28, INDRA HANOVER fought hard in the stretch to win by half-length in 1:55.1. Her dam is by WESTERN IDEAL and she is another Harrisburg Alumni bought for $65,000. EXTRILLA HANOVER, out of a ROCKNROLL HANOVER mare, was also quite impressive with her 1:55.4 gate to wire performance winning by over three lengths.

Watch the BETTING LINE qualifiers below

AMAZING BET (2YO Colt) – 1:57.1

BETTING LINE-Amazing Marker-Cole Muffler

Trainer: Casie Coleman-Herlihy

Driver: Jonathan Drury

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

LINEDRIVE HANOVER (2YO Colt) – 1:53.2

BETTING LINE – Lillian Hanover – Well Said

Trainer: Casie Coleman-Herlihy

Driver: Jonathan Drury

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

DEAN B HANOVER (2YO Colt) – 1:56.3

Trainer: Casie Coleman-Herlihy

Driver: Jonathan Drury

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

EXTRILLA HANOVER (2YO Filly) – 1:55.4

BETTING LINE – EZ Rock – Rocknroll Hanover

Trainer: Casie Coleman-Herlihy

Driver: Jonathan Drury

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

INDRA HANOVER (2YO Filly) – 1:55.1

BETTING LINE – Ideal Newton – Western Ideal

Trainer: Casie Coleman-Herlihy

Driver: Jonathan Drury

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN B EDGE (2YO Colt) – 1:57.2

BETTING LINE – Twin B Exquisite – Rock N Roll Heaven

Trainer: Casie Coleman-Herlihy

Driver: Jonathan Drury