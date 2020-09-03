Day At The Track

First Aussie foals by Lazarus

01:16 PM 03 Sep 2020 NZST
A Lazarus filly 12 hours old out of Stratospheric
The first Australian born foals by the former New Zealand harness racing champion Lazarus have hit the ground and are looking the part.

The first Lazarus filly, a lovely, leggy individual, was born at Waratah Farm, Girgarre East, near Shepparton Tuesday night (September 1) at 10pm. She is out of the 1:56.2 winner Stratospheric, a daughter of the great Rocknroll Hanover and the 2007 Victorian Broodmare of the Year Star Chaser.

The filly was bred by respected Shepparton breeder Helen Head, and is the first foal of her dam.

Earlier in the day the first Lazarus colt was foaled in NSW. He is out of the Art Major mare Chalondra (1:56.6), a half-sister to the dual Inter Dominion champion and Australian Horse of the Year Beautide 1:50.2 ($2,183,132).

This colt was bred by David and Rachael Micallef and Dale and Michelle Grace.

By Peter Wharton

