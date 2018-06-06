Day At The Track

First Captaintreacherous winner

06:50 AM 06 Jun 2018 NZST
Captaintreacherous
The first of what should be many harness racing winners from the great Sombeachsomewhere stallion Captaintreacherous is De Los Cielos Deo from the Deo Volente broodmare Lisjune a sister to Lis Mara and dam of champion I LUv The Nitelife . De Los Cielos Deo is thus a half brother to I Luv The Nitelife.

In his first baby race at Gaitway Farms on Monday, De Los Cielos Deo got away fourth authoritatively brushed past the leaders around the final turn to win in hand in 1:56.4 becoming the first 2-year-old winner for his sire Captaintreacherous. 

Deo Volente Farms is a shareholder in the stallion Captaintreacherous.    

