First Downbytheseaside foal born down under

Woodlands Stud welcomed their first foal for the 2019-20 breeding season overnight, just nine days into the new season.

It is thought to be the first standardbred foal born in New Zealand this season and better yet the first foal in Australasia by Downbytheseaside , Woodlands Stud’s newest pacing sire.

The foal born is a filly out of the Falcon Seelster mare, Tania Tandias who is the dam of horses such as Lincoln Road and Tommy Lincoln. She is a terrific type, upright, strong and has plenty of leg.

Woodland Stud co-director Andrew Grierson has been designing a range of reproductive light masks for broodmares both foaling and getting in foal and Studmaster Tony Grayling thinks that this was part of the reason for such an early foal.

“She wasn’t due to foal for another seven days, but she is strong and healthy. The mare had a light mask on which promotes early foaling, so it seems to have done it’s job well on this one.”

Downbytheseaside stood his first season ‘down under’ last year and served a good number of quality mares both in New Zealand and Australia. He is a champion son of the late Somebeachsomewhere, he made $2.1 millon on the track and was the 3YO of his Year in 2017, defeating top horses such as Huntsville and Fear The Dragon.

He is currently being advertised for the upcoming breeding season at the special price of $4,800 + GST in New Zealand and $5,280 inc GST in Australia.

Woodlands Stud are expecting to have over 140 mares foal on the farm throughout the season and are also excited about the arrival of the first foals by their new trotting sire What The Hill.

The shuttle stallions are due to finish quarantine and arrive on the farm in 10 days time ahead of their first collect day on September 4th.

For bookings or more information please contact:

In New Zealand – Stacey White – 021 595492 – stacey@woodlandsstud.co.nz

In Australia – Mark Hughes – 0451650707 – mark@woodlandsstud.co.nz

You can also view the stallion roster at www.woodlandstud.co.nz