First foals by Enterprise arrive

03:46 AM 28 Feb 2020 NZDT
A Enterprise colt from the Deweycheatumnhowe mare Audio 3,1:59.2
A Enterprise colt from the Deweycheatumnhowe mare Audio 3,1:59.2

Goshen, NY -- Hambletonian elimination winner Enterprise 2,1:58.1f; 3,1:52 ($423,121) had his first foals hit the ground over the last few weeks.

A rambunctious colt from the Muscles Yankee mare Anklets Aweigh 2, 1:57 ($94,626), was born February 13 at Ruddick Stables in Indiana. Already the dam of three stakes winning, 2:00 two-year-olds (two by Chapter Seven), this foal is a half brother to Twin B Alibi 1:56.3f ($111,583).

In addition, a colt from the Deweycheatumnhowe mare Audio 3,1:59.2 was born last week in Ohio.

Standing his second season in Ohio at Dublin Valley Farms, his stud fee remains $4,500.

In fact, Breeders Crown champion Winndevie 3, 1:53 ($787,682) has already been pronounced in-foal for this breeding season.

The impressive son of Chapter Seven is from the 100% producing dam Shes Gone Again whose first three foals all trotted in 1:52.4 or faster, including the filly Live Laugh Love that was third in the historic World Record 1:49.4 mile in the 2018 Delvin Miller Mem. at the Meadowlands, race timed in 1:50.2.

His dam is a half sister to Breeders Crown winner Poof She's Gone 3,1:53.1 ($1,312,093).

Enterprise was trained by 2019 Dan Patch Trainer of the Year Marcus Melander and won half of his 12 starts in 2017, including an elimination of the Hambletonian S. at the Meadowlands, as well as a leg of the New York Sire Stakes at Vernon, and an elimination of the Good Times at Mohawk.

Enterprise finished fourth, placed third in the $1,000,000 final of the Hambletonian, and has won on all sized tracks, including a 1:55.4h victory against older horses at Yonkers.

For more information about Enterprise, including a variety of attractive discounts, please contact Joseph Yoder at: (330) 473-5863, or Email: info@dublinvalleyfarms.com.

by Chris Tully for Dublin Valley Farms

