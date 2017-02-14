First foals of the season at Allerage

It's the most wonderful time of the year at breeding farms around the continent with mares giving birth to a brand new crop of harness racing hopes and dreams.

Such a place is Jeff & Paula Gural's Allerage Farms with locations in New York and Pennsylvania.



The first foal to enter the world at Allerage Farm in Pennsylvania on January 24 is a Muscle Hill colt out of Day Lily 3, 1:55f $79,172. The dam is a full sister to the accomplished Big Rigs 4, 1:52.1f $662,826.

On February 3 at the New York farm a Credit Winner filly from the stakes winning mare Nunkeri 3, q1:57.1f $166,984 arrived happy and healthy. The dam is a half sister to Neal 2, 1:54.4 $287,560 and hails from the family of Broadway Hall .

Best of lucky to all of those expectant mothers and families in the Standardbred world.

