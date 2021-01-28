Day At The Track

First Hanover foal by Greenshoe

01:00 AM 28 Jan 2021 NZDT
Greenshoe - Cedar Dove Colt, harness racing
Greenshoe - Cedar Dove Colt

Hanover Shoe Farms welcomed its first foal from the highly anticipated first crop of harness racing 2019 Dan Patch Trotter of the Year Greenshoe 3,1:49.4 $1.353,772 early this morning.

The colt is the fifth foal from the 2001 Dan Patch 3-Year-Old Trotting Filly of the Year Cedar Dove 1:52.3 $1,178,930 and thus a half brother to 2019 Dan Patch 3-Year-Old Trotting Filly of the Year When Doves Cry 1:50 $1,121,568.

“Everyone at the farm has been so looking forward to the first Greenshoes, I know for me personally that I haven’t been this excited for a stallion in quite some time, if ever.

This colt looks just like him. Long legs, very athletic looking and correct, tons of personality already. I am just thrilled with him”, says Hanover’s Executive Vice President Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky.

Hanover is expecting 29 additional foals by Greenshoe this foaling season highlighted by the first foal from World Champion and 2017 Dan Patch Horse of the Year Hannelore Hanover 1:49.2 $3,069,857. 

Bridgette Jablonsky VMD

Executive Vice President

Hanover Shoe Farms

