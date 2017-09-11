Trainer stood down - sample irregularity

Xylometazoline is an imidazole derivative which is designed to mimic the molecular shape of adrenaline.

ON Friday September 8, 2017, Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards suspended the licence of trainer, Ms Amanda Coffee, pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule 183.

HRNSW has taken these measures after receiving a report from the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory (ARFL) that xylometazoline had been detected in the blood sample taken from WAKE UP QUINN following its win in race 8, the PARKES FURNITURE ONE PACE (2040m) at Parkes on Sunday August 6, 2017.

The “B” sample has been sent to Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL) in Victoria for confirmatory testing.

HRNSW Stewards considered all available evidence at that time and determined that Rule 183 should be invoked based on the following factors:

The existence of a prima facie case against you based on the certificate from ARFL; The nature of the substance; The absolute nature of AHRR 190 offences; The likely penalty of a significant period of disqualification if a prohibited substance offence is proven; The high unlikelihood that AHRR 256 will have any application if a prohibited substance offence is proven; The fact that this is not a finding of guilt and that this will militate against any perceived reputational damage as a result of a suspension; The fact that an offence against AHRR 190 does not involve any aspect of intent and that this must further militate against any perceived reputational damage as a result of a suspension.

(h) HRNSW’s protective objectives in the course of its core function to control, supervise and regulate harness racing in this State

Ms Coffee has not been charged with any breach of the Rules and has been advised of her right of appeal against the imposition of Rule 183.

HRNSW Stewards have commenced an investigation into this sample result and an Inquiry will be scheduled in due course.

