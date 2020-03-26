First Lazarus N foals arrive at Deo Volente

Flemington, NJ — Deo Volente Farms is excited to announce the arrival of its first two Lazarus N foals of 2020.

The first is a colt out of Worldly Beauty p,4,1:49.3 ($1,900,255). Worldly Beauty is the matriarch of the farm’s pacing broodmare band and was the 2- and 3-year-old Dan Patch champion filly of the year. Her full sister, Worldly Treasure, is the dam of superstar stallion Captaintreacherous.

“This baby is beautifully bred, strong and handsome,” said Deo’s farm manager Fidencio Cervantez.

Deo’s second colt is out of Daut Full p,1:51.3f ($158,994).

Said Cervantez, “We are very happy with the looks of both these colts and we can’t wait for the arrival of two more foals by Lazarus this season — one out of Rocklamation 1:48.3 ($2,277,384), and one out of Double Jeopardy from the family of Delinquent Account.”

Deo Volente has also been receiving news about other Lazarus N foals that have arrived. Ken and Kathy Weed, of Shadowbrook Farm, have welcomed a colt out of The Signature p,3,1:56.1f ($37,047) and a filly out of Make Magic p,4,1:53.4f ($137,133).

They stated, “Our two foals from Lazarus are stunning. They are smart, correct, and very athletic. They travel across the field faster than their mothers can keep up. We can’t wait to see them on the racetrack. Both babies are a joy to be around. They handle like a Porsche. We are very excited and blessed.”

Jess Smith also welcomed a colt from Veiques p,3,1:56.1f ($37,639) from the family of Sannabelle Island.

Jess said, “We are very pleased. The colt is well conformed with great bone. His head and eye are sharp with a regal bearing. I look forward to getting started on next year’s crop!”

In addition to being extremely impressed with Lazarus N’s first two foals, Fidencio Cervantez went on to say that in his 30-plus years in the business he has never seen a stallion with such an impressive and near perfect conformation as Lazarus N. He is so thrilled with Lazarus N and the first two colts that he decided to personally purchase a share in the Lazarus N syndicate.

Mike Gulotta, CEO of Deo Volente Farms, had this to say about the arrival of Lazarus N’s first two foals.

“We are grateful to Duncan and his brothers at Taylormade Stallions for their confidence in Deo Volente. By the looks of these foals, Lazarus is certain to make his mark on the pacing world.

“New Jersey’s future has never been brighter due to the tremendous support from our state legislators and from the contribution to racing revenues from sports betting. Our new breeders’ award program, increased NJ Sire Stakes and other NJ restricted race purse increases are making it quite attractive to breed in New Jersey.”

Limited breedings are available to Lazarus N for the 2020 season.

Deo Volente Farms