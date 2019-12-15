Day At The Track

First NZ winner by Captaintreacherous

05:59 PM 15 Dec 2019 NZDT
Captaintreacherous, harness racing
Top pacer and stallion, Captaintreacherous, has sired his first winner in New Zealand
Barbara Livingston photo

Captaintreacherous, the former outstanding American harness racing colt pacer and the leading juvenile sire in North America with his first two crops, was represented by his first 'down under' winner in the two-year-old colt It's All About Faith.

A member of the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen barn, the colt led most of the way for driver Mark Purdon in the first heat of the Breckon Farms Young Guns in a slick 1:56.4 at Alexandra Park, Auckland on Friday night (Dec. 13).

It's All About Faith, who was having his first start, clocked 56.3 for the last and 28.3 for the final quarter.

To watch the race replay, click here

Captaintreacherous had three runners in the nine-horse field in It's All About Faith first, Platinum Stride fourth and Captain Nemo eighth.

It's All About Faith is out of the Group 1 winning Christian Cullen mare Veste (1:57.1), who has left four winners - all inside 1:58 - from four starters, and is a member of the same maternal family as the dual New Zealand Cup winner Il Vicolo, Gotta Go Cullen and Stunin Cullen, all million dollar winners.

Captaintreacherous's frozen semen is available in New Zealand and Australia through Empire Stallions in Victoria.

By Peter Wharton

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

