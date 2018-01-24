Day At The Track

First Southwind Frank foal born

05:50 AM 24 Jan 2018 NZDT
The first Southwind Frank foal born
The first Southwind Frank foal born
Ashleigh Bennett and Amber Pruchnik Photo

Sayre, PA - Allerage Farm of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce the birth of their first 2018 foal, a filly from the royally bred 1:55 harness racing performer Day Lily on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. She is also the first born of the initial crop by the outstanding Muscle Hill son Southwind Frank  2, 1:52.2 - 3, 1:52.1 ($1,950,887)

The dam is an Andover Hall from the $1 million producer Filly At Bigs 3, TT 1:54, a winner of more than $650,000 during her racing career.

Mother and daughter are doing well and enjoying the unseasonably pleasant January weather.

You can enter a contest to guess the baby's weight and other Allerage Farms news and notes on their Facebook page or check out photos on Instagram.

Allerage Farm is owned by Jeff & Paula Gural.

Peter Haughton Memorial Final - Southwind Frank - August 8, 2015

Breeders Crown 2015 - Southwind Frank

Southwind Frank - $500,000 Colonial

