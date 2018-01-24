First Southwind Frank foal born

Sayre, PA - Allerage Farm of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce the birth of their first 2018 foal, a filly from the royally bred 1:55 harness racing performer Day Lily on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. She is also the first born of the initial crop by the outstanding Muscle Hill son Southwind Frank 2, 1:52.2 - 3, 1:52.1 ($1,950,887)

The dam is an Andover Hall from the $1 million producer Filly At Bigs 3, TT 1:54, a winner of more than $650,000 during her racing career.

Mother and daughter are doing well and enjoying the unseasonably pleasant January weather.

Mother and daughter are doing well and enjoying the unseasonably pleasant January weather.

Allerage Farm is owned by Jeff & Paula Gural.

