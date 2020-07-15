Day At The Track

First Top Ten Poll for 2020 season

03:58 AM 15 Jul 2020 NZST
The first Top Ten Poll of the 2020 harness racing season came out today with the unbeaten four-year-old trotting stallion Gimpanzee on top of the leader poll. Last year's 2019 Dan Patch Harness Horse of the Year, Shartin N, who was #1 in the Top Ten Poll the entire season, is undefeated after two starts yet was ranked #7 in the first poll of 2020.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 1 – 7/14/2020

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Gimpanzee (18)

4th

3-3-0-0

$168,750

310

--

2

Atlanta (8)

5tm

3-2-1-0

$115,450

292

--

3

Tall Dark Stranger (6)

3pc

2-2-0-0

$34,375

238

--

4

Manchego

5tm

3-2-1-0

$73,975

209

--

5

Hurrikane Emperor (1)

4ph

4-3-0-1

$158,750

199

--

6

Hypnotic AM

3tf

2-2-0-0

$131,125

118

--

7

Shartin N (2)

7pm

2-2-0-0

$41,500

77

--

8

Backstreet Shadow

5pg

8-5-0-0

$158,270

72

--

9

Sorella

3tf

3-3-0-0

$49,000

69

--

10

Allywag Hanover

3pc

3-3-0-0

$32,216

67

--

ALSO: Love A Good Story 23; Kissin In The Sand 19; Odds On Sarasota, Workin Ona Mystery 18; Papi Rob Hanover 17; Action Uncle 16; Tattoo Artist 15; American Courage 14; Dancin Lou 13; Bet On Becky 11; Bllack Hole 10; Charlie May, Majestic Player A, Play Trix On Me 7; Bettor’s Wish, Grand Swan, Party Girl Hill, Winella Hanover 6; Caviart Ally, Guinevere Hall, Sintra, Southwind Amazon 5; Amigo Volo, Evenwood Sonofagun, Splash Brother, Swansea, Third Shift 4; Rockin The Aces, Soho Burning Love 3; It’s Academic, Tookadiveoffdipper, Windsong Leo 2; Back Of The Neck, Chin Chin Hall, Hey Livvy 1.

 


 

