First Top Ten Poll for 2020 season

The first Top Ten Poll of the 2020 harness racing season came out today with the unbeaten four-year-old trotting stallion Gimpanzee on top of the leader poll. Last year's 2019 Dan Patch Harness Horse of the Year, Shartin N, who was #1 in the Top Ten Poll the entire season, is undefeated after two starts yet was ranked #7 in the first poll of 2020.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 1 – 7/14/2020

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Gimpanzee (18) 4th 3-3-0-0 $168,750 310 -- 2 Atlanta (8) 5tm 3-2-1-0 $115,450 292 -- 3 Tall Dark Stranger (6) 3pc 2-2-0-0 $34,375 238 -- 4 Manchego 5tm 3-2-1-0 $73,975 209 -- 5 Hurrikane Emperor (1) 4ph 4-3-0-1 $158,750 199 -- 6 Hypnotic AM 3tf 2-2-0-0 $131,125 118 -- 7 Shartin N (2) 7pm 2-2-0-0 $41,500 77 -- 8 Backstreet Shadow 5pg 8-5-0-0 $158,270 72 -- 9 Sorella 3tf 3-3-0-0 $49,000 69 -- 10 Allywag Hanover 3pc 3-3-0-0 $32,216 67 --

ALSO: Love A Good Story 23; Kissin In The Sand 19; Odds On Sarasota, Workin Ona Mystery 18; Papi Rob Hanover 17; Action Uncle 16; Tattoo Artist 15; American Courage 14; Dancin Lou 13; Bet On Becky 11; Bllack Hole 10; Charlie May, Majestic Player A, Play Trix On Me 7; Bettor’s Wish, Grand Swan, Party Girl Hill, Winella Hanover 6; Caviart Ally, Guinevere Hall, Sintra, Southwind Amazon 5; Amigo Volo, Evenwood Sonofagun, Splash Brother, Swansea, Third Shift 4; Rockin The Aces, Soho Burning Love 3; It’s Academic, Tookadiveoffdipper, Windsong Leo 2; Back Of The Neck, Chin Chin Hall, Hey Livvy 1.



