First Top Ten Poll for 2020 season

The first Top Ten Poll of the 2020 harness racing season came out today with the unbeaten four-year-old trotting stallion Gimpanzee on top of the leader poll. Last year's 2019 Dan Patch Harness Horse of the Year, Shartin N, who was #1 in the Top Ten Poll the entire season, is undefeated after two starts yet was ranked #7 in the first poll of 2020.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 1 – 7/14/2020
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Gimpanzee (18)
|
4th
|
3-3-0-0
|
$168,750
|
310
|
--
|
2
|
Atlanta (8)
|
5tm
|
3-2-1-0
|
$115,450
|
292
|
--
|
3
|
Tall Dark Stranger (6)
|
3pc
|
2-2-0-0
|
$34,375
|
238
|
--
|
4
|
Manchego
|
5tm
|
3-2-1-0
|
$73,975
|
209
|
--
|
5
|
Hurrikane Emperor (1)
|
4ph
|
4-3-0-1
|
$158,750
|
199
|
--
|
6
|
Hypnotic AM
|
3tf
|
2-2-0-0
|
$131,125
|
118
|
--
|
7
|
Shartin N (2)
|
7pm
|
2-2-0-0
|
$41,500
|
77
|
--
|
8
|
Backstreet Shadow
|
5pg
|
8-5-0-0
|
$158,270
|
72
|
--
|
9
|
Sorella
|
3tf
|
3-3-0-0
|
$49,000
|
69
|
--
|
10
|
Allywag Hanover
|
3pc
|
3-3-0-0
|
$32,216
|
67
|
--
ALSO: Love A Good Story 23; Kissin In The Sand 19; Odds On Sarasota, Workin Ona Mystery 18; Papi Rob Hanover 17; Action Uncle 16; Tattoo Artist 15; American Courage 14; Dancin Lou 13; Bet On Becky 11; Bllack Hole 10; Charlie May, Majestic Player A, Play Trix On Me 7; Bettor’s Wish, Grand Swan, Party Girl Hill, Winella Hanover 6; Caviart Ally, Guinevere Hall, Sintra, Southwind Amazon 5; Amigo Volo, Evenwood Sonofagun, Splash Brother, Swansea, Third Shift 4; Rockin The Aces, Soho Burning Love 3; It’s Academic, Tookadiveoffdipper, Windsong Leo 2; Back Of The Neck, Chin Chin Hall, Hey Livvy 1.