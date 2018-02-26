First crop sires at Bathurst Yearling Sale

He’s Watching is being represented by his first crop at the Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale.

Several top class young sire prospects will be represented by their first crop of yearlings at the Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale on Sunday, March 25 starting at 11am.

The Bathurst Showground will see the first local crop of the top flight North American racehorses He’s Watching , Heston Blue Chip and Sunshine Beach , along with a pair of highly decorated colonial bred stallions in Fly Like An Eagle and Follow The Stars .

A former USA 2YO of the Year and the equal fastest racehorse of all-time, He’s Watching (3, 1:46.8) will be represented by a filly out of the Queen of the Pacific winner Artificial and a half-sister to the Breeders Crown champion Passion’s Promise.

Heston Blue Chip 3, 1:48 ($1.7million), a former USA 3YO Colt of the Year and Breeders Crown winner, has eight entries highlighted by a colt out of the flying Lourdes 1:51.4 ($394,614), a half-brother to the Group 2 winner Perfectly Written and a half-sister to Miss Artistic Tara (1:52.3).

Sunshine Beach 3, 1:47.8 ($977,438), whose first American crop averaged $84,000 at the Lexington sale, has a single lot on offer at Bathurst, a colt from the $100,000 winning mare Gloria Lombo.

Fly Like An Eagle , a former NZ 2YO of the Year and NZ Cup runner-up, will be represented by three colts and five fillies, including a half-sister to the MIA Breeders Plate winner Paddy OSullivan and a half-sister to Lettucefib 1:51.4 ($176,222) and Veracity Red ($168,250).

While Follow The Stars , the NZ and Australian 2YO Colt of the Year, has a filly out of a half-sister to the Inter Dominion heat winner and Victoria Cup placegetter Facta Non Verba ($532,035).

Established sires with multiple entries include Art Major (5 lots), Roll With Joe (5), Mr Feelgood (5), Rock N Roll Heaven (3), Four Starzzz Shark (3), Modern Art (3), Sportswriter (3), Western Terror (3) and Courage Under Fire (2).

Emerging, young sires include Shoobee’s Place (10 lots), Pet Rock (7), A Rocknroll Dance (6), Auckland Reactor (6), Caribbean Blaster (6), Betterthancheddar (4), Alta Christiano (4),

Pedigrees for all sales entries are now available online at www.graemeboard.com

For a hard copy of the catalogue or further information phone Graeme Board on 0408 636 273 or email gboard@bobberry.com.au