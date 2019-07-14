First driving start for Gould at What Cheer

Justin Gould and Dakota Roxy led the field at the quarter, where Gould made his first driving start at the Keokuk County Fair on June 12.

What Cheer, IA — Until a week ago 16-year-old Justin Gould thought he’d be coming to What Cheer to help race his family’s horses like he usually does. He unloads the equipment, harnesses the horses, and sometimes helps warm them up. That would have been his plan for the three days of racing (June 12-14) at the Keokuk County Fair until he got a call from harness racing trainer Casey Larson.

“Everybody needs a start,” said Larson. “Everybody needs their first horse to get behind the gate.”

Larson asked Gould if he was available to drive their 3-year-old pacing filly Dakota Roxy in the Drivers’ Race on Friday (June 12). The Drivers’ Race is an overnight for drivers that have less than ten lifetime wins. The horses entered can be any age or gait. Gould had taken his driver’s test, but had never driven in a race. This would be his first time. Gould agreed to take the drive.

Daokta Roxy was coming off a couple tough weeks. She started the season with a win, then had two fifth-place finishes, then was scratched sick last week.

“We just really wanted to braven her up a bit. The Drivers’ Race needed something to race. In order to braven the horse up we decided to put her in there,” said Larson. “Justin’s trained many horses with Mark (Mintin) so we weren’t worried about that.”

Gould did have lots of experience training. His mother Stevie Gould and her brother Mark Mintin have a stable at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds were Justin is involved in the day-to-day operations.

“Every day I go to the barn and feed in the morning, jog during the day, and feed at lunch and feed at night too,” said Gould. “During school year I feed in the morning before school, I go to school, then right after school I go to the barn.”

Gould has been a staple at Humboldt for many years.

“When I was 11 years old Adam Hauser let me jog horses for him,” Gould said of his first experiences behind a horse. Hauser trains out of Humboldt as well.

Even with all the experience training, a first race can be stressful. Gould, in his new black, gray and white colors, headed to Larson’s barn to get Dakota Roxy for race 10. Larson had some advice for him regarding driving the horse.

“He told me two things.” said Gould. “He said not to miss the car and go to the front.”

And Gould did just that. Gould had Dakota Roxy right on the gate and shot out to the early lead. He led at the quarter in :33.3 and continued to lead at the half in 1:08.2 when competitor Shining Jewels made a move.

“I’m used to training with Mark and James (Justin’s brother). Seeing other people out there is different. Usually they (Mark and James) don’t try to pass me. They just try to get up next to me so I wasn’t ready for that.”

Gould urged on Dakota Roxy and kept Shining Jewels parked at the three-quarters in 1:40.2. Shining Jewels led into the head of the stretch and finished first in 2:11, with Gould and Dakota Roxy taking second.

“That was more fun than anything else,” said Gould, smiling after the race. He was grateful to have the opportunity and looks forward to more racing in the future.

“We couldn’t be more proud of him. He did everything we asked him to do,” said Larson. “She raced great and it was a great tightener for us so it worked out for everybody. I’m just happy for him because to get your first one out of the way is always a little nerve racking. I hope for many more to come for him, and if we’re ever in a bind he will surely be on our list to help us out.”

