First ever dual code sale day

In 2019, New Zealand Bloodstock will host its first dual code auction event of thoroughbred and standardbred horses at the Canterbury Agricultural Park on 29 April.

The South Island Sale of thoroughbred yearlings and mixed bloodstock, along with the Standardbred Yearling, Weanling and All Age Sale, will merge into a one-day Sale that will see thoroughbreds go under the hammer first, followed by standardbreds.

“NZB is committed to the ongoing success of dedicated Christchurch-based Sales, and it is evident that synergies exist between the two codes, particularly in the South Island,” commented NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook.

“Given that both Sales are held around the same time, in the same location, combining the two sale days into one makes sense.

“We are confident this will best serve all participants, with vendors benefiting from presenting their horses to an increasing number of cross code buyers.”

The Sales will remain catalogued and promoted independently, with the hospitality and increase in number of horses available for inspection adding to the overall atmosphere at the venue – a key selling point for South Island breeders and vendors.

Standardbred weanlings and yearlings offered at the Sale are eligible to be nominated for the Harness Million Series administered by the N.Z. Sires’ Stakes Board.

To nominate your bloodstock for the 2019 Standardbred Yearling, Weanling and All Age Sale, please download an entry form from the NZB Standardbred website, click here.

Alternatively, you can request an entry form from Rachel.deegan@nzb.co.nz.