The first foal of the year at Hanover Shoe Farms. It's a colt by Muscle Hill from Conway Hall mare Abbie Hall

Hanover Shoe Farms welcomed its first foal of 2020 on Thursday January 16th at 2:30 am. The sturdy bay colt is a son of Muscle Hill and the first foal of the Conway Hall mare Abbie Hall 3,1:56.3 ($41,358).

Abbie Hall is out of Armbro Archer thus making her a half sister to iron horse Arch Madness 1:50.2 $4,288,981. Hanover is expecting approximately 340 foals this season. New arrivals are listed daily on the farm website www.hanoverpa.com.