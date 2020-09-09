First foals in the World by Volstead

The first foal of the American-bred Swedish Group 1 winner Volstead has been born at Haras des Trotteurs harness racing stud, Cardigan, near Ballarat in Victoria.

It is a lovely filly out of the NSW Country Trotters Oaks winner and multiple Group placegetter Duchess Ella Tr 1:57.2 ($126,934), a daughter of the Balance Image horse Earl.

Volstead (Tr 1;51.5), a $716,000 winning son of the great Cantab Hall , is standing his second season at Haras des Trotteurs this year.

Haras des Trotteurs had the privilege of launching his stud career on Australia soil last season.

He left 56 mares in foal in Australia and 27 in New Zealand in his first season.

We are delighted to see his first foals – his first anywhere in the world - from that crop now on the ground says Haras des Trotteurs Owner Pat Driscol

Volstead filly out of Orne

Volstead returns as a shuttle stallion after his first stint at stud in the United States.

Being on the ground in Australia means Volstead is the only son of Cantab Hall with chilled semen available to breeders in Australia and New Zealand.

Volstead was a top class performer on the track in Europe, with a career-best 1:51.5 in a racing career of 23 wins, and having him in Victoria provides breeders with a rare opportunity to add the influence of Cantab Hall to their bloodlines.

The United States-bred Cantab Hall (1:54, $US1.44m) was a star on the track from the outset, being voted the USTA trotter of the year as a 2yo.

He was then an immediate success at stud, being the leading sire of 2yo trotters with his first crop in the US.

Cantab Hall has gone on since to at one stage being the leading money-winning trotting sire for three consecutive years (2012-13-14), and again in 2016 and 2017.

As well as producing numerous outstanding performers, the Hall of Famer has also developed into a sire of sires.

Father Patrick is his richest earning foal, having tallied up $US2.56m in stakes in an illustrious career, and is now a leading sire in the US.

Volstead stood his first northern hemisphere season at Dublin Valley Farm in Ohio this year.

Peter Wharton