Day At The Track

First major 2YO stake to American Courage

12:27 PM 14 Jul 2020 NZST
American Courage, harness racing
American Courage holds off Town Gossip to win the MGM Springfield Stakes Final
Besjon Doda photo

YONKERS, NY - American Courage made a decisive brush to the lead approaching the first quarter and held off the pocket sitting Town Gossip to prevail in the $104,250 MGM Springfield Stakes at Yonkers Raceway Monday by a half length in 1:53.3.

American Courage remains unbeaten in four lifetime harness racing starts for trainer Travis Alexander, driver Matt Kakaley and the Fiddler's Creek Stables of West Bloomfield, Michigan.His time of 1:53.3 was a lifetime mark.

 

The two year old colt by American Ideal is the first foal out of the Art Major mare Nota Fool Bluechip.

The heavy favorite in the race, American Courage paid $2.40 to win. Crystal Beach was six and three quarter lengths back in third.

by Alex Dadoyan, for Yonkers Raceway

