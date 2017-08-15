First nominations received for Inter Dominion

The first harness racing nominations have been received for the TABtouch Inter Dominion, which commences at Gloucester Park on Friday 24 November 2017.

Hall of Fame trainer and three-time Inter Dominion series winner Gary Hall Sr has nominated seven horses for the $1.8M series, headlined by the state’s best horse Chicago Bull, the winner of both the $450,000 TABtouch WA Pacing Cup and the $300,000 Retravision Fremantle Cup earlier this year.

Hall has also nominated the 2016 TABtouch Inter Dominion third placegetter Beaudiene Boaz and two-time heat winner Run Oneover, as well as Norvic Nightowl, American Boy and top mare Ideal Alice.

Interestingly, Hall has also nominated Lets Chase The Dream, who has spent his career under the tutelage of the all-conquering Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen stable, amassing $469,000 in prizemoney with 13 wins and nine placings from 33 starts, including a campaign in Western Australia as a three-year-old, running second in the 2016 Sky Racing WA Derby behind Chicago Bull

Hall won three Inter Dominion Grand Finals with champion pacer Im Themightyquinn, including the 2012 series on his home circuit of Gloucester Park. Chicago Bull, who is the $4.60 favourite for the series with TABtouch, has drawn comparisons with Im Themightyquinn and has even been dubbed ‘Mini-Quinny’.

Of the other local nominations, dual Pacing Cup winner, My Hard Copy has been nominated by his new trainer Clinton Hall, who has recently taken up training in his own right. Mike Reed has nominated Shandale, while Northam trainer Jess Moore has nominated star mare Tricky Styx.

From NSW there have been nine nominations so far, headed by six from the Kevin Pizzuto stable including star pacer Tiger Tara. Amanda Turnbull has nominated Majordan, as has Michael Formosa with Ultimate Art. Shane and Lauren Tritton have nominated Ya Yas Hotspot.

Nominations for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion close with the offices of Racing and Wagering Western Australia by 4pm (WST) Friday, 8 September 2017. Conditions and nominations forms can be downloaded at www.perthinterdominion.com.au.

The TABtouch Inter Dominion will commence with the first set of heats on Friday 24 November, before travelling to Bunbury for the second set of heats on Tuesday 28 November. The third set of heats returns to Gloucester Park on Friday 1 December and the $1.1M Grand Final will conducted on Friday 8 December.

For further information regarding the series visit www.perthinterdominion.com.au.

