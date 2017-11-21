First round of Inter Dominion heats drawn

The first round of harness racing Inter Dominion heats have been drawn for Friday night at Gloucester Park.
Heat One
1) Devendra - by Bettor’s Delight from a Walton Hanover mare
2) Soho Tribeca - by American Ideal from an Art Major mare
3) Simply Susational - by Elsu from a Perfect Art mare
4) Run Oneover - by Changeover from a Presidential Ball mare
5) Code Black - by Bettor’s Delight from a Falcon Seelster mare
6) Shandale - by Art Major from a Bettor’s Delight mare
7) Cut For An Ace - by Aces N Sevens from a Holmes Hanover mare
8) Mr Mojito - by Real Desire from a In The Pocket mare
9) Lazarus - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare
Heat two
1) Majordan - by Art Major from a Vintner mare
2) Vultan Tin - by Dawn Ofa New Day from a Pacific Fella mare
3) Lennytheshark - by Four Starzzz Shark from a Albert Albert mare
4) Lets Chase The Dream - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare
5) The Bucket List - by Christian Cullen from an Artsplace mare
6) Ohoka Punter - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare
7) Tiger Tara - by Bettor’s Delight from a Dream Away mare
8) Our Jimmy Johnstone - by P Forty Seven from a Falcon Seelster mare
9) Motu Premier - by Bettor’s Delight from an In The Pocket mare
Heat three
1) Egodan - by Sportswriter from a Armbro Operative mare
2) Chicago Bull - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare
3) Jambiani - by Safari from a Vestalba Rainbow mare
4) Americanbootscoota - by Allamerican Ingot from a Parsons Den mare
5) Have Faith In Me - by Bettor’s Delight from a B G’s Bunny mare
6) San Carlo - by Mach Three from a Classic Garry mare
7) Galactic Star - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare
8) Tanaka Eagle - by Elsu from a Badlands Hanover mare
9) Yayas Hot Spot - by Jeremes Jet from an In The Pocket mare
10) Major Crocker - by Art Major from a D M Dillinger mare
