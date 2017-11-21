First round of Inter Dominion heats drawn

Lazarus draws post nine in the first round of Inter Dominion Heats on Friday night

The first round of harness racing Inter Dominion heats have been drawn for Friday night at Gloucester Park.

Heat One

1) Devendra - by Bettor’s Delight from a Walton Hanover mare

2) Soho Tribeca - by American Ideal from an Art Major mare

3) Simply Susational - by Elsu from a Perfect Art mare

4) Run Oneover - by Changeover from a Presidential Ball mare

5) Code Black - by Bettor’s Delight from a Falcon Seelster mare

6) Shandale - by Art Major from a Bettor’s Delight mare

7) Cut For An Ace - by Aces N Sevens from a Holmes Hanover mare

8) Mr Mojito - by Real Desire from a In The Pocket mare

9) Lazarus - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare

Heat two

1) Majordan - by Art Major from a Vintner mare

2) Vultan Tin - by Dawn Ofa New Day from a Pacific Fella mare

3) Lennytheshark - by Four Starzzz Shark from a Albert Albert mare

4) Lets Chase The Dream - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare

5) The Bucket List - by Christian Cullen from an Artsplace mare

6) Ohoka Punter - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare

7) Tiger Tara - by Bettor’s Delight from a Dream Away mare

8) Our Jimmy Johnstone - by P Forty Seven from a Falcon Seelster mare

9) Motu Premier - by Bettor’s Delight from an In The Pocket mare

Heat three

1) Egodan - by Sportswriter from a Armbro Operative mare

2) Chicago Bull - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare

3) Jambiani - by Safari from a Vestalba Rainbow mare

4) Americanbootscoota - by Allamerican Ingot from a Parsons Den mare

5) Have Faith In Me - by Bettor’s Delight from a B G’s Bunny mare

6) San Carlo - by Mach Three from a Classic Garry mare

7) Galactic Star - by Bettor’s Delight from a Christian Cullen mare

8) Tanaka Eagle - by Elsu from a Badlands Hanover mare

9) Yayas Hot Spot - by Jeremes Jet from an In The Pocket mare

10) Major Crocker - by Art Major from a D M Dillinger mare

Harnesslink Media