First season sire at the NZ Yearling Sales

Harness Racing’s first season sire A Rocknroll Dance is well represented at the up-coming New Zealand Yearling Sales where he has 39 babies for sale.

At the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale he has 11 progeny for sale and at the Premier Sale he has 28 progeny to be sold.

A champion racehorse from two through to four, A Rocknroll Dance (p2,1:49.1; p3,1:48.1f; p4,1:47.2 and $2,429,441 in earnings) is by Rocknroll Hanover from a half-sister to super sire Western Hanover . You could say that A Rocknroll Dance is the best bred son of the great Rocknroll Hanover.

A Rocknroll Dance was the first pacer in history to take three consecutive sub-1:48 wins.

- Canadian Pacing Derby elimination (1:47.3)

- Canadian Pacing Derby final (1:47.2)

- Invitational at Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs (1:47.4)

A Rocknroll Dance dominated the track with his grit and toughness. At two, he equaled the world record and was the richest two-year old that year. He won the Meadowlands Pace and the Battle of the Brandywine at three.

In winning The Meadowlands Pace he beat the following outstanding horses, all stallions at stud today.

Sweet Lou ($3,484,251)

State Treasurer ($2,072,450)

Pet Rock ($1,985,820)

Thinking Out Loud ($1,957,217)

Bolt The Duer ($1,829,995)

Heston Blue Chip ($1,779,373)

Here is The Meadowlands Pace

One of the very best sons of Rocknroll Hanover, A Rocknroll Dance has been enthusiastically received by breeders in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. The early outlook on his potential as a sire is bright, with breeders praising his offspring's strength, looks and intelligence.

Breckon Farms are selling three yearlings by A Rocknroll Dance at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on the 20th of February at Karaka, Auckland, New Zealand. They are;

Lot 50 – Rockin Regal (brown colt A Rocknroll Dance / Spirit Of Spring)

This colt is a half-brother to three winners including Umojo (1.51.2m, 29 wins $238,047) and Ebony Raider (1.58, 10 wins 17 places $27,696). Rockin Regal is closely related to Group 1 placed Major Star (1.53.5, 12 wins 21 places $169,068), Zenthura (1.56.5h, 16 wins 16 places $117,705), Group 2 winner Idancedallnight (1.59.3, 6 wins 12 places $103,655), Waltzing With Cullen (1.51.7m, 20 wins 45 places $212,951), Nureyev (1.55.3, 12 wins 9 places $94,414), dual Group 1 placed Fake Spirit (1.59.8, 5 wins $184,370) and Group 1 winner Chilli Palmer (1.51.5m, 14 wins 16 places $289,583) and Jinni’s Fantasy (1.51.8m, 59 wins $443,273).

Lot 83 – Yorkshire Rose (bay colt A Rocknroll Dance / Veste)

Yorkshire Rose is the third foal from 1:57.1 2yo Group 1 winning Christian Cullen mare Veste (1.57.1, 3 wins 1 place $106,024) who is a full-sister to 2 winners including Conversion (1.56.7, 4 wins 5 places $19,940).

Her second dam is the very good race mare Corburg (1.56.8, 10 wins 13 places $201,312) who is a Group 1 winning ‘4YO Mare of the Year’ and half-sister to million dollar earner, multiple Group 1 winner and ‘3YO Pacer of the Year’ Stunin Cullen (1.54.1, 18 wins $1,493,716), Gustavo (1.52.6h, 15 wins $139,207), Temepara Cullen (1.56.1; 5 wins 4 places $40,143) and Smiley Sophie (1:56.5, 1 win 8 places, $53,986).

This is the family of dual NZ Cup winner, 10-time Group 1 winning and millionaire pacer Il Vicolo (1.57.6, 31 wins 10 places $1,580,948) and Auckland Cup winner, 5-time Group 1 winner, millionaire pacer and ‘2yo Pacer of the Year’ Gotta Go Cullen (1.58.3, 24 wins 17 places $1,173,343).

Lot 137 – Miss Streisand (bay filly, A Rocknroll Dance / Goodlookinggirl)

Miss Streisand is a half-sister to two winners, Fellamongstabeauty (1.59.7, 1 win $3,770 from just 2 starts) and Goodlookingbabe (2.00.6, 3 wins $20,475). She is from the Christian Cullen mare Goodlookinggirl (2.3.5, 1 win 3 places $5,277) who is a half-sister to eight winners including Group 3 winner and Group 1 placed Mark Dennis (1.54.2f, 29 wins $217,527), Group 1 winner Waitfornoone (1.55.7, 11 wins 14 places $201,805), St Barts (1.57, 15 wins 11 places $162,506) and Group 1 placed Fight Fire With Fire (1.56; 7 wins 13 places $151,656). This filly is closely related to Group 1 placed Windinherhair (1.54.6, 11 wins 14 places $140,476), dual Group 2 placed Twice As Hot (1.59.6, 5 wins 11 places $50,537), dam of Group 1 winner Flaming Flutter (1.53.9m, 19 wins 33 places $645,195) and Group 2 winner Pacific Warrior (1.54.8h, 28 wins 21 places $343,419).

